Lewis Hamilton says the F1 lacks leadership in combating racism

The 35-year-old’s comments came after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday as he was frustrated by the lack of unity in the show.

Hamilton wore a Black Lives Matter shirt when he took his knee before the race, but many other drivers arrived late to the rally, which was organized before the last three races, or remained standing.

“There is definitely not enough support for that,” Hamilton told reporters. “It looks like he’s off the agenda. He lacks leadership.

“From the drivers point of view, it appears that many think they have done this once and will not do it again.”