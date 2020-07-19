Lewis Hamilton travels to the GP Hungarian victory with Max Verstappen in second place after the collision

The notable victory, by his archrival Sebastian Vettel from Ferrari on the road, was 86 of his career and is putting him firmly on his way to a seventh world title at the end of the coronavirus shortening season.

Dutchman Max Verstappen finished second in the brilliant second place, regaining his composure after the pre-race accident that made him lose control of Red Bull on a surface left by the rain due to falling into the barriers.

Verstappen managed to take care of his damaged car back to the network where his mechanics worked fiercely to influence repair and enable him to start.

“I just want to say incredible work guys, thank you very much,” Verstappen said on the team’s radio.