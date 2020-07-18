Lewis Hamilton won the 90th career pole at the top of the Hungarian League

His seventh pole was in Hungary, where he tied with Schumacher, but he needed to set a record to fend off team-mate and Valtieri Potas in the final playoffs.
They qualified for nearly a second faster than Racing Point duo from Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez, who will fill the second row of Sunday’s race.
Hamilton, who won the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria at the end of last week, will be a great favorite to win, who will be his eighth in the galaxy to equal another record in Schumacher F1 to win the same track, as the German comes in the French Grand Prix.
“I have to press myself,” said Hamilton. “He does not score. He is very modest.
“Valtteri doesn’t make it easy for me, so it requires absolute perfection when it comes to rolls and qualification is one of the things I enjoy so much.
“The lap has been nicely connected today. There is nothing specific here. I have to start with Islam tomorrow,” added the British star.
“It will be a race race between us at the first corner, I cannot wait for that,” he said.
The greatly improved performance of the point races whispered in the playing field over its similarity to the Mercedes 2019, with Renault launching a formal protest after the Styrian GP race over its legitimacy.
But this is little of a concern for Canadian Stroll, confident of turning eligible speed into Sunday points.
“We achieved the pace throughout the weekend, and it was all about putting all things together in the qualifying session. Tomorrow we turn our attention and I will try to get some big points for the team,” he said.
On Saturday he witnessed an improved performance from Ferrari with Sebastian Vettel and Charles Locklear fifth and sixth, but he is still out of pace while another team facing the struggle is Red Bull with Max Verstappen only in seventh and teammate Alex Albon thirteenth after a sorry second qualifying session.
