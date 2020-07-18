Lewis Hamilton won the 90th career pole at the top of the Hungarian League

His seventh pole was in Hungary, where he tied with Schumacher, but he needed to set a record to fend off team-mate and Valtieri Potas in the final playoffs.

Hamilton finished one of his favorite circles in one minute 13.447 seconds, with Finn Potas falling 0.107 seconds on another day of total dominance The “Black Arrows” team.

They qualified for nearly a second faster than Racing Point duo from Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez, who will fill the second row of Sunday’s race.

Hamilton, who won the Styrian Grand Prix in Austria at the end of last week, will be a great favorite to win, who will be his eighth in the galaxy to equal another record in Schumacher F1 to win the same track, as the German comes in the French Grand Prix.