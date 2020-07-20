Lionel Messi claims the seventh golden standard shoe

My Argentine goals scored against Alaves on the last day of the match La Liga The season boosted La Liga’s seventh golden shoe, surpassing the previously held record with Telmo Zarra.
It also marks the fourth consecutive season, with Captain Barcelona top the list of scorers in the league.
It is the first time that the Pecci Cup winner has managed less than 30 goals since Daniel Juiza from Mallorca 12 years ago.
Messi finished the season with 25 goals, four goals behind his nearest rival, Real Madrid Karim Benzema.
It also scored 21 assists during the League campaign, breaking the record 20 previously held by its former teammate in Barcelona. Xavi.
After Barcelona suffered The shock defeat for Osasuna In a penultimate league game, on the same night Real Madrid won the league title for the first time since 2017, Messi described his team “Weak”.
“We did not expect to finish this way, but we are summarizing the year for us,” Messi told Spanish television after the match.
“We were a weak and weak team, which could be defeated with enough intensity and enthusiasm. We lost many points that we should not have made and were very inconsistent.”
