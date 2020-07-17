Lionel Messi describes Barcelona as a “weak” team in an angry hustle after the La Liga defeat

Barcelona just suffered a surprise 2-1 defeat against 10-man Osasuna, the first on home soil since November 2018, and if that wasn’t bad enough, he had to resist the idea of ​​a bitter Real opponent who holds the title of La Liga crown was just appreciated by Her fist.

The Catalan team has been in turmoil on and off the field for quite some time now, so performance and defeat like this might not come as a surprise.

Lionel Messi, the club’s captain and talisman, cut a disappointing picture on the field. So much so that he threw his arm in trouble when he scored the equalizer in Barcelona in the second half, instead of celebrating.

“We did not expect to finish this way, but we are summarizing the year for us,” Messi told Spanish television after the match.

“We were an irregular and weak team, which could be defeated with enough intensity and enthusiasm. We lost many points that we didn’t have to do and they were very inconsistent.

“We need to be self-critical, starting with the players but also across the whole club. We are Barcelona and we are bound to win every game.

“The feeling on this team is that he is trying, but he can’t get the job done. Today in the first half they were better than we were and it looks like we have to step back to respond as we tried in the second half.”

Messi’s free kick immediately after the hour mark canceled Jose Arnes’s opening goal for Osasuna, but Roberto Torres stunned the host in the fourth minute of extra time by bringing him close to the quick counterattack.

Real Madrid’s victory over Villarreal even meant winning for Barcelona would not have taken the title race to the last day, but the paradoxical performance – especially since restarting after the forced interruption due to the Corona virus epidemic – represents a major shift in the fortunes of the two Spanish clubs.

This time last season, Barcelona celebrated the 26th League title while Real Madrid lost in third place, 19 points behind the pace. In just over a year, Zidane’s team closed that gap and surpassed Barcelona as Spain’s best team.

Quique Setien, who was in charge of Real Betis the last time he lost Barcelona at Camp Nou, was brought in at the beginning of the year to bring back some excitement to the club. Instead, he appears to be already fighting to keep his job.

While Real Madrid scored a landslide victory in 10 games, Barcelona have fought for results since the resumption of the Spanish League. But perhaps most importantly, she struggled to find an identity under Setien.

The coach was always optimistic about his position, but admitted after Thursday’s defeat that he did not know whether he would remain responsible for the first leg of the Champions League first leg against Napoli.

“I am responsible for our situation as the team manager,” he told reporters. “I hope to be Barcelona coach in the UEFA Champions League, but I don’t know. I agree with Messi on a few things. We are self-critical and if we don’t do that, it will cost us anything we want to do.

“We have tried to improve during these months that we have been here, [but] There are things cost us and [overshadowed the] Many things we did well.

“Everything returns to success, today he fired the opponent three times and scored two goals. We got fifteen rounds and we were not right.”

Barcelona drew 1-1 with Napoli in Naples and bears the small advantage of a away goal in the second leg on August 8, but Messi knows the size of the task in progress.

“I said it some time ago, that playing this way we have no chance to win the Champions League,” he said. “It turned out that we didn’t even have enough to win the Spanish League. We need to take a break, enjoy some air and clean minds of everything that has happened since December.”

“Playing this way we will lose to Naples. We have to start from scratch in the Champions League and blame ourselves for the mistake that happened.”