Lionel Messi scored his 77th career goal but Barcelona stuttered in the title race

The Argentine arrived at the landmark in Barcelona 2-2 draw at Atlético de Madrid, the result that you see losing to the title competitors Real Madrid.

But for Messi, it’s just the latest record set in a stunning career that shows no signs of slowing down.

The glossy finish was his number 630 goal in 724 matches for the Catalan club, in addition to the 70 goals he scored on the international stage.

It’s stats that comfortably make him a top scorer for both club and country.