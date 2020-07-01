Lionel Messi scored his 77th career goal but Barcelona stuttered in the title race
By Emet / July 1, 2020
The Argentine arrived at the landmark in Barcelona 2-2 draw at Atlético de Madrid, the result that you see losing to the title competitors Real Madrid.

But for Messi, it’s just the latest record set in a stunning career that shows no signs of slowing down.

The glossy finish was his number 630 goal in 724 matches for the Catalan club, in addition to the 70 goals he scored on the international stage.

It’s stats that comfortably make him a top scorer for both club and country.

The 33-year-old also joins a well-known list of names like Pele, Frank Puskas and Muller’s inventory to reach 700 teachers, a company that also includes long-term competitor Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portuguese striker He hit his target 700 In October of last year Euro 2020 qualifiers against Ukraine.
Both are still lagging behind the Austrian-Czech striker Joseph Bikan, who scored more than 800 goals in his career from 1928 to 1955, according to UEFA.
Barcelona slips again

Despite his historic achievement, Messi was not in the mood for celebration.

His cheerful penalty kick wasn’t enough to earn the three points for his team, which seemed to fall short in defending its title.

The home team twice eliminated the lead, as Saul converted two penalties to third-ranked Atletico.

Messi was involved in the opening match of Barcelona as he bounced his bluffing corner of Diego Costa with a special goal.

However, the result leaves Catalan one point behind Real Madrid after playing one additional match.

“It is a real shame and it seems the league title is more difficult for us in every game,” Barcelona coach Koike Seite said after the match.

“Dropping these points actually pushes us away from the title but we have to keep working hard.”

