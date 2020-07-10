Listen to Kid Cody, the new Eminem song, “Adventures of Moon Man and Slim Shady”.

Kid Cody and Eminem teamed up for a new song called “The Adventures of Moon Man and Selim Shady,” which stopped on Thursday at midnight. Kid Cody’s daughter, Fada, has announced collaboration – the first time that rappers have joined forces – In a video post Share Kid Cudi on Twitter on Wednesday.

In the song’s video clip, the rapper appears as animated characters singing about recovery and current events, among other topics. “Yes, it was accurate, but I went back there.” Kiddy sings at the opening of his first verse, which discusses late night trips, and his issue of rehabilitation and going in “darkness and light.”

Eminem raises the topics of the COVID-19 pandemic and police brutality in his verses. “Half of us are wandering around like a zombie apocalypse,” he raped. “The other half is just angry and doesn’t want to wear a mask.” Later, Eminem rap, “Prayers for George Floyd and Mahmoud Arberry / How many policemen are so dirty?” The words also refer to the “continue” trilogy.

“Moon Man and Slim Shady Adventures” is Kid Cudi’s third song of the year, after “Delinquent leaderAnd collaborated with Travis Scott, “Scotts. Beyond Music, collaborate with Kanye West to express the characters in View the upcoming animationTakashi Murakami’s mentor,Kids see ghost, “It is inspired by their 2018 collaborative album of the same name. The rappers are also set to feature in the HBO series”We are who we are. “

In March, Eminem collaborated with Jesse Reyes in her song “coffin. He released his eleventh album,Assassination of music, “In January, which includes the single” Godzilla “.