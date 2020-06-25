Live concert by the 4th Zach Brown band

The weekend’s Grammy Award-winning group will begin performing a live broadcast, “4th With The Family” on July 3. The proceeds will go to his southern, not-for-profit camp, which supports veterans.

“We not only have the opportunity to make offers for our fans for the first time in a while, but more importantly, we can raise important funds that support the mental health and well-being of veterans,” Zach Brown said in a press. Release. “All men and women who have served deserve our deep gratitude, and we invite you to celebrate and support them through music and society.”

The LiveXLive concert will be broadcast on the group’s social platforms from 8 pm. ET.