Live concert by the 4th Zach Brown band

The weekend’s Grammy Award-winning group will begin performing a live broadcast, “4th With The Family” on July 3. The proceeds will go to his southern, not-for-profit camp, which supports veterans.
“We not only have the opportunity to make offers for our fans for the first time in a while, but more importantly, we can raise important funds that support the mental health and well-being of veterans,” Zach Brown said in a press. Release. “All men and women who have served deserve our deep gratitude, and we invite you to celebrate and support them through music and society.”
The LiveXLive concert will be broadcast on the group’s social platforms from 8 pm. ET.
“These are really strange circumstances because entertainment and music under pressure usually persist. People want to feel good. They want to go out and watch music and we want to be there as guides to help remind them that everything will be okay in difficult times, but this was handicapped because people couldn’t Gather together. ”
Brown also said he did not believe the squad would resume the tour until 2021.
For now, live streaming and concerts seem to be a new natural for music lovers.
You may also like
“Irresistible” review: John Stewart is tackling the union of money and politics in his latest effort to direct
Kristen Bell no longer expresses the mixed race character of Central Park
George R.R. says Martin is making progress in his new Game of Thrones book
Charles Theron denies that she was engaged to Sean Penn
The black interface rings “30 Rock” will be pulled from the platforms at the request of Tina Fey