Live Coronavirus updates from around the world

A night camp was closed in locations in northern Georgia after the camps and staff proved to be infected with the coronavirus.

YMCA Camp High Harbor said they knew that the counselor’s test was positive for Covid-19 on June 24.

Camp High Harbor closed both of its locations and the counselor was sent home immediately, according to a statement by Lauren Kuntz, CEO and president of the YMCA in the Metro Atlanta.

“It should be noted that the consultant passed the prescribed safety protocols and did not show any symptoms upon arrival. Kontz said in a statement that all the advisors and camp attendees have passed all mandatory checks.

Parents were notified immediately, according to Koontz, and they were given options to take their children between Wednesday and Saturday.

“We have since known the additional positive Covid-19 test results for campers and staff, but we cannot confirm the number,” said Kontz.

About area: At least 30 confirmed cases of the virus have been identified from camps in Lake Burton and Lake Alatuna, according to the Georgia Public Health Administration.

“This number can change with the reporting of results, or if a person shows negative results at a later time, he develops symptoms,” the officials told the Atlanta Journal.

CNN contacted the Georgia Ministry of Health to confirm HIV cases in the camp.

“While preparing for the camp, we cooperated with the Centers for Disease Control and the American Camp Association and followed the safety guidelines for the executive order from the state of Georgia,” said Kontz.