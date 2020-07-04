Live Coronavirus updates from around the world

Two women wear face masks speaking at a table at the Palace Restaurant on July 3, in Miami Beach, Florida. Cliff Hawkins / Getty Images

Americans also find some closed beaches Fireworks scarcity on the Fourth of JulyThe authorities fear that the weekend is already getting worse Coronary virus outbreak.

More than two months after the first peak that affected a few countries, the virus spreads again across the south and southwest.

On Friday, the United States reported at least 51,842 new cases, the third day in a row with a daily increase of more than 50,000 cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Those who have not given up celebrating American independence in the open air find that the beaches in Miami and Los Angeles have been closed, the tubes have been banned in the rivers of Texas and the city-sponsored celebrations will be broadcast live.

California, Arizona, Texas and Florida recorded record new cases this week. Florida reported approximately 9,500 additional coronavirus infections on Friday, with Texas adding 7555 after 8,000 consecutive days, approximately 8,000 pieces.

The average number of new Florida daily cases – 7870 – is more than any other state, according to CNN’s analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University. California and Texas trail nearby.

The United States now has a total of 2,793,435 coronavirus infections, in addition to 129,434 related deaths.

Read more here.