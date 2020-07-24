Live updates about the Coronavirus pandemic

A new study indicates that predominantly Latino provinces are responsible for a disproportionate number of Covid-19 cases in most regions of the United States, with the exception of the South, and structural racism is partially responsible.

In general, the Latin / Latin community was disproportionately affected by Covid-19. While Latinos make up 18% of the US population, in June society accounted for one out of every three confirmed Covid-19 cases in the U.S.

Latinos also had among the highest age-adjusted rates in Covid-19-related hospitals and in June accounted for one in every five confirmed deaths of Covid-19.

For a study published on Thursday in the Annals of Epidemiology, researchers looked at Covid-19 case data on district-level deaths. In the northeast of the country, in the majority of Latin provinces there are over 63% of coronavirus infections and more than 66% of deaths. In the Midwest, these provinces account for more than 31% of cases and more than 22% of deaths. In the West more than 75% of cases and more than 73% of deaths.

The researchers said that these numbers are likely to be less than the required number, because Latin societies, especially in low-income areas, are less likely to reach the Covid-19 test.

“We have found that crowded housing, air pollution, jobs in the meat and poultry canning industry and other factors put Latinos at risk of COVID-19 infection and death,” said lead author Carlos Rodriguez Diaz, associate professor of the study. For prevention and community health at the Washington Institute Institute at the George Washington University’s School of Public Health.

Rodriguez Diaz hopes that public health leaders can use this work to inform decisions about areas needing increased test access and access to language-appropriate educational materials about Covid-19. The study also argues that all countries need to expand Medicaid.