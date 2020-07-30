Live updates: John Lewis’ funeral

Gathering / CNN

She spoke at the funeral of Rep. John Lewis in Atlanta, and her niece, Sheila Lewis O’Brien, described the man whom she identified as “Robert’s uncle.”

She said that behind the brave man known to the world was a man who enjoyed family time and “shared laughter and love.”

“While we knew how important and important he was to the world, when we were with him, we saw Uncle Robert,” O’Brien said. Catch up with family dynamics, enjoy a good meal and share laughter and love. ”

“He devoted time to everyone and was always ready to shoot. He never missed an opportunity to take a photo or only took a few moments to speak with his constituents or with those who revere him. His love was contagious. And he could describe every time I was in his presence,” described O’Brien.

O’Brien called on the attendees and the state to take on the Louis “baton,” which he has now set, “and to seek to engage in” good problems. ”

“It has had a real impact, not only on America, but on the world. So, today we celebrate the life of Congressman John Lewis, our uncle Robert, the man who struggled, the man who spoke, and the man who walked, fought, knelt, sat down, holding his hands with Both black and white, he bled, raised his voice, “bending his knees and was ready to give up his life for a good cause.”

“Let’s continue this celebration of life, by eating the stick that I put now, and striving to get into trouble. A good problem. A necessary problem. Let’s not give up. Let’s not give up. Let’s never give up,” Breen added.