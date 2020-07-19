Live vehicles are back – but social exclusion poses problems

Comment on the photo

Ultimate Elton was one of the first acts to perform in front of an audience since the close





John Elton says: “It’s great to be here tonight,” or rather Ultimate Elton, which is a salutation with a supernatural voice and a more exotic wig. “It’s great to be anywhere, really.”

After four months of no concerts – at least none with a direct audience – Ultimate Elton (AKA Paul Bacon) topped one of the first carriages to come back, and it’s Hale Barns Carnival hastily arranged, trimmed, out of society.

Ultimate Elton shared his bill on Saturday with George Michael (actually Andrew Browning). The beer garden on the outskirts of Manchester may not be Wembley Stadium, and Paul and Andrew may not actually be Elton and George, but they are the best we have now.

Since more than 200 people in the Bulls Head Park were on their feet when Ultimate Elton started in I’m Still Standing (“Good End to Close Song”), it showed what we were all missing – people together, at the same place, at the same time. , After an explosion.

The question is, can they do it safely?

Comment on the photo

Fans watching George Michael’s act greeting Andrew Browning





Most families or groups had their own tables, which were good four meters away, and others sat on camping chairs in the characteristic squares on the lawn. There was plenty of space, plus signs saying “keep calm and keep social spacing”, as well as reminders from the host.

To avoid waiting lists, there was an app to order food and drinks from the bar to be delivered to your yard. Anyone eager for the sweaty rush of Moshebet will have to wait a while, but those who prefer not to crowd may love such a new normal.

Most people kept at a distance. But as the night passed and excitement levels (and alcohol) rose – who wouldn’t be excited to see George Michael perform Wake Me Up before she went? The boundaries of social distance are blurred.

Photo copyright

Reuters Comment on the photo

Car concerts were tried as one way to fill the gap





Before the event, organizer Max Eden said he wanted to show “some light at the end of the tunnel” for live concerts.

“We want to really demonstrate that this is safe, that outdoor parties can take place and can be done well,” he said.

“A lot of people will be worried about returning, and the sooner we start, the more fearful of the return. I think it is important for the first experience to be good.”

On July 9, the government announced that outdoor vehicles, festivals and stage shows would resume in England two days later. This was a very short notice for most places and promoters, but this weekend saw a few small outdoor shows.

Those rules Online tickets recommended, to control the singing, wind and copper to be “close monitoring”. This was not always the case.

A pioneer in Newcastle promotion has come up with a way to try to ensure that social spacing is maintained. They will put groups of fans on their besieged platforms.

Acts like Supergrass, The Libertines and Maximo Park will play at the Virgin Money Unity Arena, with a capacity of 2,500 people starting in mid-August. The stadium, which is a converted Polo Stadium, will have 500 platforms, each surrounded by bars. Only one person from each group will be able to go to the toilet or the bar at any time, to avoid the frequent movement of people around the site simultaneously.

Photo copyright

SSD Concerts Comment on the photo

Model of fans on platforms at Virgin Money Unity Arena in Newcastle





SSD promoters Steve Davis says he has “flooded” the requests of artists who want to play, and will post another 15 shows on Tuesday. He says, “It’s crazy, growing, and the size of artists who want to play.”

“A lot of people want to raise money for their crew, and there are a lot of people going crazy and wanting to appear on stage, and many people just want to come back and show their willingness to their fans.”

Davis began planning shows for the week after closing, after postponing 700 gigs and festivals from 2020 to 2021.

“We realized that something had to come before [indoor] He said places would open again, after the restrictions were relaxed. So, despite being hybrid and no one has done this before, we think this is a good middle ground.

Drive-ins has been described as another temporary hiatus, but stars with driving stars like Kaiser Chiefs, Dizzee Rascal and Sigala were canceled last week due to concerns about what might happen if host towns and cities were placed in a local ban.

Photo copyright

Joel Ryan Comment on the photo

Laura Marling recently aired a pay-per-view offer from empty Union Chapel in London





On Friday, the government gave in-house concerts and played the green light to resume in England from August 1 – if they were socially away.

Hours ago, a demo event of 30 classical music lovers, sitting on chairs gracefully strewn around the floor of the St Luke’s Church in London Symphony Orchestra, became the first audience to watch an indoor party since the close.

The binary artists were also playing the same work in an empty hall a week ago. “When you put people out there, you feel connected,” said musician Julian Gill Rodriguez. “It is different energy. It is real.”

External performances may have two months of summer if they are lucky, and alleviate the ordeal of normal places after a series of closings and repeat announcements, any excitement about their resumption.

Many fans will be more reluctant to go home than they would like to see music abroad, and most places will not be able to afford the carts if the social spacing means they can only sell a small portion of the tickets, even if they have permission.

The live music industry works on its own solutions. Last month, festivals promoter Reading and Leeds Melvin Benn Full capacity plan, As each gig-goer will be pre-tested for coronaviruses, and it will only be accessed if they show an app that confirms a negative result.

Several works have performed virtual concerts in recent months, and the industry is also thinking about whether strollers streamed on a pay-per-view basis could pose a shortfall in live ticket sales.

Laura Marling, Nick Cave and Layan La Havas are among those who have poured in or are planning to broadcast concerts professionally filmed from empty spaces in the atmosphere.

According to Brian Message of ATC Management, the gigs that combine the two – with some fans watching socially watching in person and others watching online – are “definitely an option.”

But he relies on a near-perfect audience allowed by next March, when Cave and his latest act, Thom Yorke, is set to go on a tour. “Many of us are trying to make sure that there is at least a normal level of life by then,” he says.

Comment on the photo

Ladies and gentlemen, neither Mr. George Michael nor Mr. Elton John





Returning to the beer garden, there was only one possible way to close Saturday’s show. George / Andrew and Elton / Paul unite for a duet that doesn’t let the sun set on me, which the true stars performed together.

“Don’t come too close,” Elton joked to George on the bar balcony, which was their stage.

He could have directed this advice to the fans below as well. Some came up with the final song to suck the moment together. She still doesn’t feel crowded, but she no longer feels away.

This was soon as most audiences would come in recent months to feel part of a shared private experience – and that’s what live music is all about. Unfortunately, shared experiences are also the highest stakes.

Follow us Facebook social networking siteOr on Twitter BBCNewsEnts. If you have a letter to suggest a story [email protected].