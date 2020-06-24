Trent Alexander Arnold scored his second Premier League goal from a free kick

Liverpool moved close to its first title in 30 years as Crystal Palace was brutally expelled behind closed doors in Anfield.

Manchester City must now beat Chelsea on Thursday to continue delaying the inevitability of crowning Liverpool as Premier League champions.

After the passive Merseyside derby in Everton on Sunday, they got rid of spider webs in their first game on home soil since the campaign was interrupted by the coronary pandemic, to beat Pallas with almost embarrassing ease.

Anfield may have been home to only about 300 people, but Liverpool played with familiar strength, although Pallas’ cause was barely not due to the early loss of Wilfred Zaha to injury.

Trent Alexander-Arnold delivered a brilliant free kick 22 minutes into the match, and Mohamed Salah brilliantly leveled the competition with a brilliant pass from Fabienho just before the break.

Fabienho produced something more special in the 54th minute when he dug a brilliant end to the right foot after Wayne Hennessy from over 30 yards away.

Salah became the service provider after 69 minutes with a slide rule pass to Sadio Mane, who ended precisely as Liverpool beat all of this match.

Liverpool are 23 points behind Manchester City in second place

Additional Special Night Fabinyo

Striker Liverpool trio of Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Salah made the headlines most of the headlines – but no one should underestimate the influence of Brazil’s Fabienho.

The weak midfielder is the complete factor and showed all aspects of his game in what turned into a picnic.

Can Liverpool reach 107 points?

He ran in the middle of the field while presenting his class as a creator and scorer to simply confirm the role he played in the Liverpool Premier League match this season.

Fabienho’s pass to choose Salah for Liverpool’s second goal was a masterpiece of touch and vision, while once again showing his strength from a long distance by flashing that amazing goal after Hennessy was powerless in front of a cup full of flags over what might be the last of them before the title was taken.

The Liverpool season was a full performance for the team, and Fabienho, who was weak but highly influential, played his full role despite a long absence due to a mid-campaign injury.

The palace excelled on a painful night

Crystal Palace has never had a single touch in the Liverpool net – it’s the first time any side has failed to do so in the Premier League match since Opta was collecting data for this stat

Crystal Palace arrived at Anfield accompanied by talk of European qualification after a very strong show led by manager Roy Hodgson this season and his first impressive win at Project Restart in Bournemouth on Saturday.

Palace collected four consecutive victories in the Premier League, but this was a terrible night, losing her Zaha, the most dangerous player, did not help her early due to an injury he seemed to pick up in the warm-up.

For all the good work done by shortening this term, they simply had no response to Liverpool as they were torn at regular intervals.

This was taken in full context, and this is still a good season for a mansion, as they comfortably reside in the Top 10.

Analysis “It is a surreal experience”

BBC soccer correspondent John Murray at Anfield

Liverpool was in the mood and that’s what Juergen Klopp wanted to see.

The game behind Anfield closed doors is just a surreal experience. Football is not supposed to be like this. You will be forgiven for thinking that this had been played in front of the full and noisy Anfield stadium, although Liverpool played some great soccer.

Former Liverpool defender Mark Lawrenceon on BBC Radio 5 Live:

Fabienho was a good sign – it could take some time for foreign players to settle down. I don’t remember Juergen Klopp buying anybody who didn’t do it apart from Loris Karius.

Man of the match – Fabienho (Liverpool)

Fabinho dispersed play all the time, kept control of the midfield and was rewarded for his efforts with an amazing goal and help

“We don’t want to wait” – they said

Klopp praises “best-ever” counter-pressure game

Juergen Klopp, Liverpool manager, told Sky Sports: “Imagine how this stadium was full today and all people could have lived on it.

“I don’t think the match would have been better because my children played just as everyone was on the field. The atmosphere on the field was amazing. It was the best squeeze game I’ve ever seen.

“The boys are in good shape and in a good mood, and it was important to show our supporters that we are still here and do not want to wait.”

Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace director, told Sky Sports“We didn’t really need to make any excuses, but it’s incredibly the Liverpool team. They were very aggressive, very good at recovering the ball, we had no chances to put our foot on the ball and asked them some questions.”

Huge credit for the “strong” Liverpool – Hodgson

Goals, goals, goals – the best stats

This was Liverpool’s twenty win at Anfield in all competitions this season (23th home match), making them the first club in the top five leagues in Europe to win 20 matches at home in 2019-20

Under Juergen Klopp, Liverpool now won the Premier League matches against Crystal Palace (eight) more than any other opponent

After keeping four consecutive clean sheets before this defeat, Crystal Palace received as many goals against Liverpool in this game as they did in their previous six Premier League matches combined

Liverpool extended their record to 23 consecutive wins at home. The Reds scored 67 goals in those 23 victories while only received 15 responses

Liverpool have now scored more than 100 goals in all competitions for the third season in a row, the first time they have done since 1986-87 (eight in a row)

Alexander Arnold’s free kick penalty was his 30th Premier League participation (five goals, 25 assists); Since its inception in December 2016, this is more than any other defender in the competition

Mane became the tenth player to score in six consecutive Premier League matches against one competitor, and the second to do so for Liverpool after Mohamed Salah against Bournemouth.

Fabinho celebrated his 41th victory in what was his 50th Premier League appearance. Only Didier Drogba, Arjen Robben, Ederson (all of them 42) and Emeric LaPorte (43) have won more than 50 opening games in the competition.

