He has now won 30 of 34 previous games, the fastest of which team has ever won with this number of wins in the history of the English Football League.

However, despite needing only nine extra points from his remaining four games to beat the record, Klopp insists he is not upset with making history.

“This is not important to me,” he said after the match. “I am not interested in any of this, but I want to win football matches.”

“For athletes in general, that may be important. We are heroes and they can be blessed but it is not – children go with everything.”

Salah, Mane, Firmino teacher

Sure enough, Liverpool didn’t have all of their own path against Brighton, who fought hard after slumping two goals in the first ten minutes.

Leandro Troussard’s goal gave hope to the hosts, but as Brighton pushed for a tie, Salah’s talisman came out with a brilliant head to stop the match.

Al-Masry now has 19 goals in the league this season and occupies only three goals, behind current league’s top scorer Jimmy Vardy.

Club has now seen the dynamic front trio Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino score 250 goals during his reign at the club – a sum likely to be added to him in the remaining matches.

Salah leads the way with 94 goals, with Mane striking 79 and Firmino score 77 in all competitions.

Liverpool host Burnley in their next Premier League match before two tough prayers against Arsenal and Chelsea. The Reds then face Newcastle in the final match of the season.