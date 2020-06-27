Liverpool club says the behavior of Liverpool fans is unacceptable

Photo copyright

Liverpool condemned the behavior of some fans who had gathered in the city to celebrate the Premier League victory, calling it “totally unacceptable.”

34 people were injured – three of them seriously – as thousands of people appeared on the city’s waterfront despite restrictions on gatherings.

Firefighters also extinguished a small fire in the historic Liver Building.

Mayor Jo Anderson said the events “brought the reputation of Liverpool Football Club and the city of Liverpool to a bad reputation.”

The Northwest Ambulance Service said that three people were still in serious condition in hospital.

Another 24 people were treated in hospital, while seven others were treated at the scene.

A 19-year-old man from Scarborough, Lancashire, was arrested on suspicion of burning after the fire in the liver building, which is believed to have started with fireworks.

Police said the fire caused damage of at least 10,000 pounds.

Merseyside Police Chief Andy Cook said that 15 people had been arrested for violent unrest and that police officers had “been subjected to a number of violent confrontations.” On Twitter.

“Last night, children and families were present alongside others, so the heightened police intervention was not appropriate at that time,” he said.

Assistant Police Chief Constable John Roy said the rockets were thrown at the police, including two officers who were trying to help and arrest a victim of assault.

“These two officers were attacked by throwing bottles at them and wounded as a result,” he added.

He said that in the early hours, after most of the fans had left, a group of about 100 people committed “chaos and then threw glass and bottles at the police when they tried to intervene.”

“Our city is still in a public health crisis and this behavior is totally unacceptable,” said a joint statement from Liverpool FC, City Council and Merseyside Police.

“The potential risk of a second Covid-19 peak still exists, and we need to work together to ensure that we do not undo everything that was achieved as a zone during the closure.

“When it is safe, we will all work together to arrange a victory parade when everyone can gather to celebrate.”

Anderson told BBC Merseyside radio that he was “frustrated, angry and upset.”

He said: “People were urinating at the entrances to the Cunard Building because people gathered there with cases and beers.

“About 95% of the fans acted wonderfully well, and they listened to our pleas not to assemble, yet a small minority smashed the name of Liverpool Football Club.”

Friday was the second consecutive night of crowds celebrating the club’s first victory in the League in 30 years.

Anderson said: “On Thursday, when they met outside Anfield, you can argue that passion was around and we had to accept that that was inevitable.”

“But what we saw yesterday was contemplative, planned, thought-and-drink that played a major role in that.

“this is not [longer] Now acceptable in this city. “

BBC Radio Merseyside correspondent Philip Muns, who was in the liver building, said Saturday morning that there are broken boxes, bottles, cans, empty gas bottles and bags “scattered all over the region.”

After the Friday crowds, Merseyside police issued an order to separate For the city center until Sunday.

“We know that many Liverpool fans want to celebrate their victory in the Premier League, but there is a time and place for that – and at the end of this week there is neither of them,” a spokesman said.

Anderson said he would speak to the police about “the reason for not taking any action much sooner.”

He said: “I expect Merseyside Police to become very heavy now … It is related to the safety of our city.”

“I am angry that people are not considerate of others, their families, the NHS and the workers who have to deal with this. He has not gone as a cofeed.”

He said reported cases of coronavirus had decreased in recent weeks, but crowds “put that at risk”.

