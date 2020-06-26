Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp is looking to score points after winning the Premier League title

The Reds have scored 86 points so far and now have seven games left to break the record – all of which will be played within 25 days.

“It is very difficult, so we certainly have to make changes and we have to be lucky with everything,” Klopp told CNN Sport. “These boys will never stop throwing their soul on the field 100%. They see an opportunity to score points.

“For me as a coach, my job is to make sure we get past that time without much trouble.”

Humility

Liverpool fans, who were relieved that the painful wait was finally over, should be excited about what will come next for their club, according to Klopp.

The 53-year-old coach says he wants to make Anfield a castle for years to come and build on what is really one of the best teams to play in the division.

Liverpool now win only one title with a tie with fierce opponent Manchester United in 20 League Cups, but Klopp insists that the focus has never been on other clubs.

“For me, it is important for us to improve, and for me, it is important to show consistency, and for me, it is important that no one wants to play with us,” he said.

“I want to create an atmosphere with our supporters that you can tell your grandchildren [about]. I want to see a certain emotional, fast and action-packed soccer method.

“If you stay modest and prepare to improve, we have a chance to win more silver titles, but we only have a chance because the other teams are still there.”

Emotional celebrations

Club and Liverpool celebrated their achievement together when they watched Chelsea defeat Manchester City – and thus delivered the trophy – at the city’s golf resort.

The final whistle was greeted with cheering scenes as players and coaches danced their way in the early hours of the morning.

Club emotional, unable to pass some early interviews without crying, stressed that all present were in the same social bubble and said it was important to share such an important occasion.

He added: “I think we would all regret it if it had been in the future as if I had” just sat there alone in my room “and” sat there watching TV. ”

“It was exceptional for our lives, so I thought it made sense to do it together.”

Klopp praises the people of Liverpool

Klopp’s ability to create an exciting culture around the club is testament to the work he has done since his arrival in 2015 and there has been nothing to prevent Liverpool supporters from celebrating the title in style.

“Being here in this club where football means everything is very much to people,” said Klopp.

“How these people in this club, in the city and our supporters in general, deal with the difficulties of life is exceptional.

“How were they patient over the years, maybe not always but since we entered, they were really patient and appreciated all the steps we took.

“They saw development, they were happy with evolution and they gave us time and that’s why we are here. And that’s what made it really special.”