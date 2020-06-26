Liverpool FC: Street ecstasy fans celebrate
Top News

Liverpool FC: Street ecstasy fans celebrate

By Arzu / June 26, 2020

Photo copyright
APB

Comment on the photo

Liverpool won the Premier League for the first time

Cheerful fans of Liverpool club took to the streets outside Anfield and city center in the thousands to celebrate the Premier League victory.

Supporters gathered around the city to celebrate the occasion by singing, dancing and fireworks.

Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Thursday evening gave Al-Hamar their first Premier League title.

Fans rushed to Anfield and gathered outside the bombed city church.

Fans celebrate Liverpool becoming Super League champions outside AnfieldPhoto copyright
Getty Images

Comment on the photo

Thousands of fans rushed to Anfield to celebrate

Fans holding a replica cup wearing the Jurgen Klopp maskPhoto copyright
Getty Images

Comment on the photo

Juergen Klopp was already celebrating with his players in a hotel

Huge crowd outside AnfieldPhoto copyright
Environmental Protection Agency

Comment on the photo

Many supporters wore masks and some lit flares

Fans celebrate Liverpool's English Premier League victoryPhoto copyright
French Press Agency / Getty Images

Comment on the photo

While others were singing and dancing at night

Liverpool fans celebrate outside AnfieldPhoto copyright
PA Media

Comment on the photo

Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City gave Liverpool the title

Liverpool crowd fans against The Kop celebrate the Premier League titlePhoto copyright
Getty Images

Comment on the photo

The club has not won the League title in 30 years

A Liverpool fan celebrates winning the Premier League while sitting on Bill Shankly's statue outside AnfieldPhoto copyright
Reuters

Comment on the photo

A fan ascended to the Bill Shankly statue

Two Liverpool fans celebrate the Premier League Cup outside AnfieldPhoto copyright
Getty Images

Comment on the photo

Jordan Henderson will get this soon

Fans celebrate Liverpool's Premier League victory outside AnfieldPhoto copyright
French Press Agency / Getty Images

Comment on the photo

Roads were understandably closed around Anfield

All photos are copyrighted.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *