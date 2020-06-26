Cheerful fans of Liverpool club took to the streets outside Anfield and city center in the thousands to celebrate the Premier League victory.
Supporters gathered around the city to celebrate the occasion by singing, dancing and fireworks.
Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Thursday evening gave Al-Hamar their first Premier League title.
Fans rushed to Anfield and gathered outside the bombed city church.
All photos are copyrighted.
