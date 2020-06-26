Photo copyright

Liverpool won the Premier League for the first time





Cheerful fans of Liverpool club took to the streets outside Anfield and city center in the thousands to celebrate the Premier League victory.

Supporters gathered around the city to celebrate the occasion by singing, dancing and fireworks.

Chelsea’s 2-1 victory over Manchester City on Thursday evening gave Al-Hamar their first Premier League title.

Fans rushed to Anfield and gathered outside the bombed city church.

Thousands of fans rushed to Anfield to celebrate





Juergen Klopp was already celebrating with his players in a hotel





Many supporters wore masks and some lit flares





While others were singing and dancing at night





Chelsea’s victory over Manchester City gave Liverpool the title





The club has not won the League title in 30 years





A fan ascended to the Bill Shankly statue





Jordan Henderson will get this soon





Roads were understandably closed around Anfield





