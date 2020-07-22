Liverpool Liverpool Cup raise: a special ceremony to celebrate the first title in the league 30 years ago

Liverpool have won the Premier League, Champions League and Club World Cup in the past 13 months

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson lifted the English Premier League Cup aboard a glass at the semi-empty Anfield stadium to celebrate the club’s first victory in 30 years.

Henderson received the trophy from Reds legend Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was coach when Liverpool last won in 1990, during a fabulous celebration after the Champions defeated Chelsea 5-3 on Wednesday.

Liverpool were confirmed as a champion on June 25 with seven games to spare, when their closest rivals Manchester City lost in Chelsea, but had to wait until the final final match of the season to present the trophy to their families who were given special permission to be at Anfield to view the trophy.

“We have been waiting for a long time,” said Henderson, who is recovering from a knee injury. “The walk there was amazing, the boys deserved a moment, and fortunately the families were watching them.

“Coronation like this was a special right.”

There were no supporters at their home in Anfield with a capacity of 53,000 spectators after the resumption of the Premier League season on June 17 behind closed doors after a three-month suspension due to the coronary virus pandemic.

Merseyside police warned fans not to repeat the massive gatherings that took place on the city’s waterfront after the club won the title last month, amid fears of an escalation of infection, and Reds coach Jurgen Klopp urged his supporters to celebrate at home.

A small group of fans, some with red flares, received the coach of the team when he reached the ground before the match started, and fireworks went off outside Anfield throughout the match.

Liverpool have won 31 of 37 Premier League matches this season

During the match, Merseyside police announced that they had placed a dispersal order between 21:30 GMT on Wednesday and 21:30 GMT on Friday as they expected large crowds to gather.

Dalglish, who scored 172 goals in 515 games as a Liverpool player, between 1977 and 1990, delivered medals during a ceremony that included a light show and fireworks.

The players sang the famous anthem of the club, you will not walk alone on the field after raising the cup.

Liverpool CEO Peter Moore said the players and fans “will meet to celebrate” the title “when the time is right”.

How Liverpool won the title

After 30 years of near loss, and some dark days until the middle of the table ends, Liverpool finally ends the club’s long wait to become the 19th England champions.

It all started on August 9, 2019 when they beat the newly upgraded Norwich 4-1 in the opening match of the Premier League season 2019-20.

This result has determined the tone of what will happen.

After finishing one point behind champions Manchester City in the 2018-19 league, the Reds were relentless, winning the first eight league games.

Despite traveling to Qatar to attend the Club World Cup in December, Reds finished 2019 with a 13-point difference.

Egyptian Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah (right) scored 19 goals in the Premier League this season

This rose to 25 points when the Premier League was suspended in March due to Covid-19. Klopp later admitted that he was “concerned” about declaring the season invalid during the forced closure.

As it turned out, Liverpool’s 82 points from 29 games when football stopped was enough to win the title. Manchester City, which secures it to second place, can reach only 81 points.

Wednesday’s victory over Chelsea means Liverpool are 96 points ahead – 18 points behind City – with one match in Newcastle on Sunday (16:00 GMT), to go.

Standard season

On May 1, 1990, Liverpool players displayed the League Cup around Anfield full of fun and joy.

This was the last time they celebrated this success for three decades.

Wednesday’s celebrations come after the club’s team spent the season rewriting history books.

At one point, the Reds team scored 25 points, the largest ever in English Premier League history.

A number of Liverpool supporters gathered outside Anfield on Wednesday as the team lifted the English Premier League Cup into the ground

By claiming the title with seven games to spare, Liverpool beat the mark set by Manchester United in 2000-01 and Manchester City in 2017-18, who became champions with five remaining matches.

When Liverpool reached 61 points from their 21st opening games, it was the most team ever gathered at that point in any of the first five leagues in Europe.

However, there is one record lost by the Klopp team.

Manchester City scored 100 points in one season set in 2017-18 the most Reds can still reach is 99.