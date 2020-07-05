Liverpool puts English Premier League celebrations back on track by beating Aston Villa

Many had indicated that Juergen Klopp was suffering from some alcohol residue during a 4-0 demolition on Thursday by Manchester City – the biggest joint defeat for a team already crowning the Premier League champions – but Liverpool recovered in time for a relegation threatening Aston Villa with a sword .

It was not easy to sail in Anfield on Sunday, as Villa missed many good opportunities to take the lead, before Sadio Mane broke the deadlock after 71 minutes. Villa, who gave the host the goalkeeper of the honor before the match, had other chances to settle the results, but young Liverpool Curtis Jones ended up winning the moments of death with his first Premier League goal.

An ideal weekend ends for 19-year-old Jones, who signed a new five-year contract with his boy club on Saturday.