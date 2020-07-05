Liverpool puts English Premier League celebrations back on track by beating Aston Villa

Many had indicated that Juergen Klopp was suffering from some alcohol residue during a 4-0 demolition on Thursday by Manchester City – the biggest joint defeat for a team already crowning the Premier League champions – but Liverpool recovered in time for a relegation threatening Aston Villa with a sword .
It was not easy to sail in Anfield on Sunday, as Villa missed many good opportunities to take the lead, before Sadio Mane broke the deadlock after 71 minutes. Villa, who gave the host the goalkeeper of the honor before the match, had other chances to settle the results, but young Liverpool Curtis Jones ended up winning the moments of death with his first Premier League goal.
An ideal weekend ends for 19-year-old Jones, who signed a new five-year contract with his boy club on Saturday.
Klopp cut out a miserable character after the defeat in front of City and became irritable with simple questions from a post-match reporter, although his temperament will likely improve a lot on Sunday evening.
Some have questioned Liverpool’s desire to go out and win after gaining their first club title in 30 years. These doubts were definitely answered with a fight against Villa.
Victory maintained the perfect record for Liverpool in the Premier League this season, with 17 wins from 17 games, and kept the club on its way to total Premier League points.
Centurion holds Manchester City 2017/18 the current record after becoming the first team to reach the 100-point mark. If Liverpool win all the remaining five games, the club will set a new record of 104 points.
Next to Liverpool are matches again fighting Brighton and Burnley, before the season is over against Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle.
