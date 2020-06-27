Liverpool superstar Alexander Arnold looks forward to a new chapter in “The Amazing Club History”

English Premier League winner. Check. Win everything with your childhood club. Check.

For players and fans around the world, such an extraordinary achievement will be further than their brutal imagination.

But for Trent Alexander Arnold, Liverpool, his fantasy dream has come true – all at the age of only 21.

The right-back celebrated the feat with his teammates and coaching staff at the city’s golf resort as they watched Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 – bringing them the trophy to a record seven games.

He admits, although it was not the way he portrayed such a historical moment in his imagination.

He smiled: “I always dreamed of him as a winner at the last minute. It was a narrow race for the title until the last minute and we were scoring the equalizer to win the league.”

He might have filmed that moment with fans on the field, too Corona Virus Pandemic It means that games are played behind closed doors.

One symbol inspires the other

The English international joined the club at the age of six and immediately caught the attention of the club’s legend Steven Gerrard

Gerrard, who was part of the Liverpool team who narrowly missed the title in 2014 alongside Luis Suarez , He wrote in his 2016 autobiography: “Trent has a great opportunity to make her as the best professional … He has a beautiful frame and seems to have all the features she needs.”

It’s a great compliment, which the cannons used as an inspiration.

“[Gerrard’s] “A hero, a legend, an icon, a person I’ve always been looking for, someone I’m trying to become and want to emulate.”

“I was just proud to acknowledge my talent and distinguish me individually as a person with a bright future. It was an honor for me … I have always used it as an inspiration to become a better player.”

We want to write our own class.

Since his debut on the team in October 2016, he has gone from strength to strength and is now widely recognized as one of the best defenders in the world.

Alexander Arnold, though, does not want his relentless pursuit of success to stop here – he wants to create a new legacy.

“When you play in one of the biggest clubs in the world and you play with world-class players and you have a world-class manager, the mindset must be world-class and this is uncompromising all the time.

“To be able to do that, you have to win trophies year after year, and next year it will be about the same thing and recreating the feelings we feel in the next few years and trying to become a legendary team in Liverpool.

“We want to write a chapter of our own for this amazing club history – we just want to be a Liverpool team that the fans can be proud of.”

A voice for change and equality

His ambitions on the field are matched by those outside.

The defender was inspired to speak out against racism through the influence of his England colleagues Marcus Rashford Raheem Sterling.

During his Premier League confrontation with local rival Everton, Alexander Arnold wore shoes bearing the message “Black Life”. It was auctioned after the match with the proceeds going to the Nelson Mandela Foundation.

“The movement was an inspiration to me, as I saw many people involved, many people capturing it, and many of the movements and institutions behind them.

“It is good to be part of something and to know that you are an inspiration and role model for the younger generation. It inspires you more to spread the right messages.”

Alexander Arnold knows that the key to change is education.

“People should not be treated differently because of skin color or where they are from. So it is important to educate people.

“At the moment, it is about getting these kinds of stories and spreading these kinds of messages as much as possible just to force this change and this education.”