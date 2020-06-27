Liverpool superstar Alexander Arnold looks forward to a new chapter in “The Amazing Club History”

English Premier League winner. Check. Win everything with your childhood club. Check.
For players and fans around the world, such an extraordinary achievement will be further than their brutal imagination.
But for Trent Alexander Arnold, Liverpool, his fantasy dream has come true – all at the age of only 21.
The right-back celebrated the feat with his teammates and coaching staff at the city’s golf resort as they watched Chelsea beat Manchester City 2-1 – bringing them the trophy to a record seven games.
He admits, although it was not the way he portrayed such a historical moment in his imagination.
He smiled: “I always dreamed of him as a winner at the last minute. It was a narrow race for the title until the last minute and we were scoring the equalizer to win the league.”
One symbol inspires the other
It’s a great compliment, which the cannons used as an inspiration.
“[Gerrard’s] “A hero, a legend, an icon, a person I’ve always been looking for, someone I’m trying to become and want to emulate.”
“I was just proud to acknowledge my talent and distinguish me individually as a person with a bright future. It was an honor for me … I have always used it as an inspiration to become a better player.”
We want to write our own class.
Since his debut on the team in October 2016, he has gone from strength to strength and is now widely recognized as one of the best defenders in the world.
Alexander Arnold, though, does not want his relentless pursuit of success to stop here – he wants to create a new legacy.
“When you play in one of the biggest clubs in the world and you play with world-class players and you have a world-class manager, the mindset must be world-class and this is uncompromising all the time.
“To be able to do that, you have to win trophies year after year, and next year it will be about the same thing and recreating the feelings we feel in the next few years and trying to become a legendary team in Liverpool.
“We want to write a chapter of our own for this amazing club history – we just want to be a Liverpool team that the fans can be proud of.”
A voice for change and equality
His ambitions on the field are matched by those outside.
During his Premier League confrontation with local rival Everton, Alexander Arnold wore shoes bearing the message “Black Life”. It was auctioned after the match with the proceeds going to the Nelson Mandela Foundation.
“The movement was an inspiration to me, as I saw many people involved, many people capturing it, and many of the movements and institutions behind them.
“It is good to be part of something and to know that you are an inspiration and role model for the younger generation. It inspires you more to spread the right messages.”
Alexander Arnold knows that the key to change is education.
“People should not be treated differently because of skin color or where they are from. So it is important to educate people.
“At the moment, it is about getting these kinds of stories and spreading these kinds of messages as much as possible just to force this change and this education.”
You may also like
Novak Djokovic: A week to forget World No. 1 after tennis failed
Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp is looking to score points after winning the Premier League title
Third PGA golf tests are positive for coronavirus
Liverpool: Police criticize fans for gathering outside Anfield after winning the title
Juergen Klopp: How the charismatic manager turned Liverpool into the title winners