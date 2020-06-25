Liverpool win the Premier League: Reds have waited 30 years for the league title to expire

Liverpool’s 30-year wait for the Premier League title ended after Manchester City lost 2-1 in Chelsea to confirm the Reds as the Premier League champion.

Jürgen Klopp needed one win to clinch the league, but City’s failure to win meant it could not be caught.

This is Liverpool’s 19th title and first since 1989-90.

Although the city’s metro mayor was urged to “stay home” because of the coronavirus, thousands of fans gathered at Anfield to celebrate.

Many supporters gathered on the club’s ground wore face masks and some lit flares.

“It’s unbelievable,” Klopp told Sky Sports. “It is much more than I thought it would be possible.”

“It is an amazing achievement for the players and I am pleased to manage them.

“I haven’t waited 30 years, I’ve been here for four and a half years, but it’s a major achievement, especially with the three-month period because no one knows if we can move forward.

“I know it’s hard for people at the moment but we haven’t been able to back down. We’ll enjoy it with our supporters when we can.”

Liverpool fans celebrate their first Premier League victory at Anfield

With the global epidemic disrupting life in England and leading to the suspension of the English Premier League for three months, Reds supporters suffered a nervous wait to see how the season would end, with some early suggestions that he might have declared null and void, thus erasing their brilliant efforts from the record books.

Fortunately, that didn’t happen, and the return of the Premier League this month enabled them to achieve their amazing success.

However, due to the measures taken in response to the virus, the Reds will not be able to celebrate their long-awaited success with their supporters immediately, at least not in the traditional sense.

As is the case with an impressive 4-0 victory on Wednesday against Crystal Palace, when the next two players play at Anfield – against Aston Villa on Sunday, July 5, and they have their other two remaining games – behind closed doors.

As things stand, it seems unlikely that they will be able to participate in any of the usual public events in Liverpool, such as an open bus parade around the city.

Regardless of fate, the next time they head to the stadium they will be on the side that won the title of this season and who criticized them in the last very tight campaign, Manchester City.

After defeating them at Chelsea, City Pep coach Guardiola congratulated Liverpool on their success in the title.

Standard season

Winning the title has always been the main goal of the club that endured such a long wait until they crowned a champion of England again, having won this honor 11 times between 1973 and 1990.

But after achieving that ambition, things could improve after, with a total of 100 season points for one season one of the many records Liverpool could break.

Club has produced one of the most memorable campaigns in the history of the Premier League, collecting 86 points already, with 28 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeat from 31 games.

This was their dominance, at some point, leading the table with 25 points – a record gap between the first and second sides in the history of the English Premier League.

Liverpool this season v Average season from the previous 29 2019-20 Average (1990-91 to 2018-19) 28 Wins 19.57 2 Draw 9.72 1 losses 9.14 70 Goals scored 65.45 21 Goals accepted 38.83 86 points 68.57 90.32 Wins % 50.81

There is still the likelihood of winning the most wins in a season (the record is 32), most wins at home (18), most wins outside the home (16) and the largest wins (19 points).

Their victory this season is the oldest of all time, at least in terms of the remaining matches, with Reds remaining at seven.

His failure to win the title as soon as possible is only due to the interruption of football in England between March and May as a result of the coronary virus epidemic.

Thirty years of harm …

The Premier League: Much has happened since Liverpool’s last league win

Liverpool’s victory represents a great moment for their fans, who used to succeed in the 1970s and 1980s, including running between the 1972-1973 and 1990-1991 seasons as they only failed to finish first or second in the league once.

They were not without silver in the past thirty years, having won three FA Cups, four League Cups, the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Champions League twice – the last coming season under Club – and three Super Cups and a Club World Cup.

However, since Kenny Dalglish led them to the First Division Championship, they had to endure three decades unsuccessfully in the league, as the record number of titles was overtaken by rivals Manchester United, who got 20 of them.

During this period, Alex Ferguson’s boss, United manager Alex Ferguson, was known for having “removed Liverpool from his body”.

During that period, the Reds were close to regaining themselves to the top of the English match, to finish second in the English Premier League on four occasions.

Gerard Houllier (2001-02) and Raphael Benitez (2008-2009) approached.

Popularly, in the 2013-14 season, Brendan Rodgers’ team looked as though they would take the crown but the late-season slump – a synonym for Steven Gerrard’s slip that enabled Chelsea to score and win at Anfield – made them fall painfully short.

Last season, they scored 97 spectacular points, losing only one game in all campaigns, but they had a chance to face the best Manchester City team, which beat them to the title with a point. No team ever scored too many points without winning the League.

Club takes Reds from tenth place to title

The appointment of Klopp was central to the rise of Liverpool in the last seasons to this moment of success.

The German arrived at Anfield in October 2015 after Rodgers was sacked and with the 10th club in the Premier League.

He reached with a record of success, having led Borussia Dortmund to two titles in the Bundesliga and the 2013 Champions League Final, and with a good reputation in playing fast-paced striker, whom he described as “heavy metal football”.

The club not only witnessed an improvement in its playing style, but also its results, as its full four seasons so far have achieved final positions in fourth, fourth and second and now first.

Smart dealings in the transfer market were key to his success as well, as Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino all arrived during Klopp’s reign. The trio scored 211 exciting goals in less than three seasons (92 for Salah, 65 for Germany and 54 for Firmino).

The additions from goalkeeper Alison and defender Virgil Van Dyck were extremely important.

Klopp has also improved the players who were in the club before his arrival, including midfielder Jordan Henderson – his captain – and apparent youth Trent Alexander Arnold.

The German is the only manager for Reds since he left Dalglish (including Scott himself during a second period from January 2011 to May 2012) with a win rate of more than 60.

Dalglish has handed Liverpool 16, 17 and 18 league titles and now, after 30 years, the Reds have found a suitable successor to provide them with the nineteenth title.