Liverpool wins the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history

But the return of football in England earlier this month after a 100-day absence revived a title bid that was only in doubt when the season was paused.
After Liverpool’s impressive 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Manchester City needed to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday to postpone the coronation. But the defending champ failed to claim three points – City lost 2-1 in London – ending the wait. Pep Guardiola’s team must now pass the crown.
Liverpool, the team that has won 18 league titles but has not won any since 1990, now won the English Premier League for the first time, taking them to one title equaling the Manchester United record of 20 in the first division.
Despite the relaxation restrictions in England, Liverpool fans will not be able to celebrate as they imagined a few months ago. Who knows when it will be safe to organize a parade across the city?
But silent celebrations do not hide the magnitude of this achievement. What Klopp and his team have accomplished is great. Liverpool were defeated only once, and were the dominant team for the season. Merseyside City leads second with 23 points, and by the end of the campaign, they can collect a record total score of 107 points.
When Club joined the club in October 2015, Liverpool was 10th in the table, struggling to score goals and collecting 12 points from eight matches. There were richer teams, better teams, in the English Premier League. Ideas for winning the League title looked fanciful.
“We have to turn from skeptics to believers,” Klopp said in his first interview with the Liverpool coach. It was a surprising statement, but it is also a dynamic statement of the club’s massive fan base. Few could have imagined the club’s progress in the German charismatic character.
It was a victory that boosted fans’ confidence in the team, easing fears that this was almost a men’s squad, as Liverpool also missed this season by a narrow margin despite accumulating a club record of 97.
Liverpool’s return from this agony to winning the title in the following season in such a harsh way is a testament to the team that Club built. However, as the man himself once said, the players he gathered are “mind monsters.”
Klopp has the right to be seen among the best coaches in the history of this club. It is not without reason that many likened him to former manager Bill Shankly who rebuilt the club in the 1960s and laid the foundations for what became a football lineage in the next two decades.
Liverpool club has been a huge success, but nothing in its glorious past is quite comparable to the extraordinary season produced by this impressive team.
