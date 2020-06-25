Liverpool wins the Premier League for the first time in the club’s history

There were years in the wilderness, very few absences, and when Juergen Klopp And his men are six points from obtaining the club’s first title in 30 years, a A global pandemic Stop the procession this season.

But the return of football in England earlier this month after a 100-day absence revived a title bid that was only in doubt when the season was paused.

After Liverpool’s impressive 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace on Wednesday, Manchester City needed to beat Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Thursday to postpone the coronation. But the defending champ failed to claim three points – City lost 2-1 in London – ending the wait. Pep Guardiola’s team must now pass the crown.

Liverpool, the team that has won 18 league titles but has not won any since 1990, now won the English Premier League for the first time, taking them to one title equaling the Manchester United record of 20 in the first division.