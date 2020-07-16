However, after unusual individual errors from Virgil Van Dyck, usually trusted by Alison, those hopes ended after a 1-2 defeat by Arsenal on Wednesday.
The record-breaking march looked good on Liverpool’s track when Sadio Mane gave them fully deserved progress after 20 minutes.
But a cross pass from defender Van Deek allowed Alexander Lacazette to draw with Arsenal, while a weak goal allowed goalkeeper Alison Lacazette to beat Reese Nelson to score.
“I am disappointed and angry at some things but the game was good, the situation was good, but we took a break and that’s why we lost the game. This is football; someone was surprised that these boys are human – I’m not. From time to time they are not perfect.”
Van Dyck took full responsibility for his mistake but rejected the idea that mistakes like him are more common after a team has won the title.
“If I watched the match, you could see it until I made a mistake, there was nothing wrong. We played well. I had a feeling that we could win here comfortably at some point, but obviously if you gave them goals you would see what happens.”
Unique cup display
After being crowned the title, lifting the cup in front of their fans is something Liverpool players have been usually looking forward to.
However, since fans are unable to attend matches to prevent Covid-19 from spreading, fans will not be able to see her in person this season.
However, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will raise the Premier League Cup on the podium that was held in particular at the famous club Kop Stand after next Wednesday’s match against Chelsea.
Club legends Sir Kenny Dalglish – and club manager when the club won the championship in 1990 – will hand out medals before players stand on the podium, which will be surrounded by banners made by fans.
