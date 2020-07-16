Liverpool's standard hunt ended in defeat at Arsenal
By Emet / July 16, 2020
Merseyside Club Chance To set a new record in the English Premier League, you need to win all the remaining matches to overtake the 100 points score set by Manchester City two seasons ago.

However, after unusual individual errors from Virgil Van Dyck, usually trusted by Alison, those hopes ended after a 1-2 defeat by Arsenal on Wednesday.

The record-breaking march looked good on Liverpool’s track when Sadio Mane gave them fully deserved progress after 20 minutes.

But a cross pass from defender Van Deek allowed Alexander Lacazette to draw with Arsenal, while a weak goal allowed goalkeeper Alison Lacazette to beat Reese Nelson to score.

After only struggling with his third league defeat in an excellent season, the Liverpool coach Juergen Klopp He said that his players “should learn” from the result.
“I can’t make a negative thing out of a very positive thing; we get the points we deserve and we will see how it will be. These boys played an extraordinary season; no one can get away from them.” Tell The media.

“I am disappointed and angry at some things but the game was good, the situation was good, but we took a break and that’s why we lost the game. This is football; someone was surprised that these boys are human – I’m not. From time to time they are not perfect.”

Van Dyck took full responsibility for his mistake but rejected the idea that mistakes like him are more common after a team has won the title.

“It’s very easy to say, very easy to blame that too, I think.” He said.

“If I watched the match, you could see it until I made a mistake, there was nothing wrong. We played well. I had a feeling that we could win here comfortably at some point, but obviously if you gave them goals you would see what happens.”

Unique cup display

After being crowned the title, lifting the cup in front of their fans is something Liverpool players have been usually looking forward to.

However, since fans are unable to attend matches to prevent Covid-19 from spreading, fans will not be able to see her in person this season.

However, Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson will raise the Premier League Cup on the podium that was held in particular at the famous club Kop Stand after next Wednesday’s match against Chelsea.

Overview of The Kop during Liverpool's Premier League game against Aston Villa in Anfield.

Club legends Sir Kenny Dalglish – and club manager when the club won the championship in 1990 – will hand out medals before players stand on the podium, which will be surrounded by banners made by fans.

However, to avoid view Similar to what happened after the team won the title in June – when fans disregarded the social separation guidelines to gather in large numbers to celebrate – the club urge The fans “stay home to enjoy the party” and “not to travel to Anfield.”

