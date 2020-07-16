Merseyside Club Chance To set a new record in the English Premier League, you need to win all the remaining matches to overtake the 100 points score set by Manchester City two seasons ago.

However, after unusual individual errors from Virgil Van Dyck, usually trusted by Alison, those hopes ended after a 1-2 defeat by Arsenal on Wednesday.

The record-breaking march looked good on Liverpool’s track when Sadio Mane gave them fully deserved progress after 20 minutes.

But a cross pass from defender Van Deek allowed Alexander Lacazette to draw with Arsenal, while a weak goal allowed goalkeeper Alison Lacazette to beat Reese Nelson to score.