Locust attacks in UP, put areas on alert

Several provinces in Uttar Pradesh, including Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj, Pratapgarh, Bhadohi, Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar, have faced locust attacks in the past 48 hours.

Locusts have destroyed crops on more than 5,00,000 hectares of land in Rajasthan, mostly in the western and eastern part of the state.Reuters

The UP Ministry of Agriculture said that authorities of neighboring regions such as Hamirpur, Panda, Fatehboor, Kushambi, Mirzpur, Sultan of Bur, Mao and Balia have been asked to remain on alert. Durya, the main area of ​​the Agriculture Minister of the state of Pratap Shahi, east of Uttar Pradesh, also faced locust attacks.

“Make a loud noise, close the doors.”

“A swarm of locusts came to Deoria, but they just went down to the village of Baisila Mainuddin. The villagers made a noise and chased them. The swarm went towards Kushinagar. We are sprinkling chemicals to kill the pests and all the neighborhoods have been laid down,” said Sunday.

Shahi said that pesticides are sprayed by fire engines. He said people were told to make a loud noise by hitting “thaalis” and other utensils. Police siren will also sound and smoke will be used to chase the locusts.

“The UP government has given five lakhs to each of the areas adjacent to the state to spray chemicals to kill locusts. Apart from that, a monitoring committee has been set up in each region under the supervision of the development head to continuously monitor the situation,” the minister said.

The Spotted Squadron in Deoria has now moved to Kushinagar

Dhuria District Judge Amit Kishore said that a swarm monitored in the area had now moved to Koshinagar.

With the advent of monsoons in the state, the Jodhpur-based Locust Warning Organization (LWO) has stepped up preparations to control locust populations hovering in desert areas between India and neighboring Pakistan that are now fertile ground for pests.

Swarms of locusts appear flying in the sky of a gramogram.Twitter

According to experts, four types of locusts are found widely in India – desert locust, migratory locust, Bombay locust and arbor locust. Desert locusts are considered the most destructive because they reproduce quickly and are able to cover 150 kilometers per day.

This insect, a type of grasshopper, can eat more than its body weight. One kilometer of locust swarm that contains about 40 million locusts, can eat up to 35,000 people a day. Experts blame the growing threat of the Desert Locust for climate change. They say locust breeding is directly related to soil moisture and food availability.