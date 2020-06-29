Locusts in India: New Delhi is on high alert after the desert locust flows through neighboring Gurgaon

Atul Kapoor, founder of a social enterprise that lives in Gurgaon, told CNN that insects invaded the city at 11:30 am local time (2 am ET). After 15 minutes, thousands of locusts settled on the terraces and rooftops of the house before it was swept away by high winds.
He said that the last time Kapoor saw a squadron in the city was at least 40 years ago. “We were children we used to call” tiddi. ” [we] “It will frighten them with loud voices,” Kapoor, 56, told CNN.
She added that the staff will be deployed to help guide residents and villagers on how to break up locusts – possibly by blasting crackers, “making the sound of decibels loud by hitting the drums.” [or] Books, playing high-pitched music on the music system. ”
Look for food
This comes weeks after desert locust waves – millions of strong, stretching up to 7 kilometers (4 miles) – crossed into western Rajasthan in India from neighboring Pakistan in early May. Since then, flocks have moved to five different states in search of food.
