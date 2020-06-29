Locusts in India: New Delhi is on high alert after the desert locust flows through neighboring Gurgaon
World

Locusts in India: New Delhi is on high alert after the desert locust flows through neighboring Gurgaon

By Aygen / June 29, 2020

Atul Kapoor, founder of a social enterprise that lives in Gurgaon, told CNN that insects invaded the city at 11:30 am local time (2 am ET). After 15 minutes, thousands of locusts settled on the terraces and rooftops of the house before it was swept away by high winds.

He said that the last time Kapoor saw a squadron in the city was at least 40 years ago. “We were children we used to call” tiddi. ” [we] “It will frighten them with loud voices,” Kapoor, 56, told CNN.

In neighboring New Delhi, the city’s Minister of Labor and Development, Gopal Rai, Participate as a consultant on Twitter, Noting that all district judges in New Delhi are advised to “stay on high alert” because they are stepping up their efforts to contain the migratory pest.

She added that the staff will be deployed to help guide residents and villagers on how to break up locusts – possibly by blasting crackers, “making the sound of decibels loud by hitting the drums.” [or] Books, playing high-pitched music on the music system. ”

Look for food

This comes weeks after desert locust waves – millions of strong, stretching up to 7 kilometers (4 miles) – crossed into western Rajasthan in India from neighboring Pakistan in early May. Since then, flocks have moved to five different states in search of food.

Om Prakash, the Plant Protection Officer of the Rajasthan Organization for Warning against Locusts, said that the locusts have flown to India from their breeding areas in Pakistan. Earlier in June.
On June 20, Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) The United Nations said India should remain on high alert for the next four weeks as “groups of adults and families growing up in spring continue to appear along the Indo-Pak border, many of which continued east to several states in northern India because monsoons have not yet arrived.” To Rajasthan, India. “
Desert locust is considered one of the most devastating migratory pests due to its speed and capacity To multiply quickly. Adult locusts can fly at speeds of up to 150 kilometers (93 miles) a day and eat their body weight – equal to 2 grams – from fresh plants during that time.
East Africa is experiencing The worst locust outbreak in decades, After climate change and conflict helped return the lesions in the Bible. Pesticide spraying is the most effective way to kill locusts, but the Corona virus pandemic has slowed efforts to tackle an outbreak in Africa.

You may also like

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *