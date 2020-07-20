London face mask protests: Hundreds of people, some wearing masks, protested wearing the mask

A protester holds up a placard at the London rally on Sunday.
By Arzu / July 20, 2020
Some protesters waved banners indicating masks as “mind control” devices, while others were portrayed promoting unfounded conspiracy theories including Flat Earth theory And The default link between 5G and Covid-19. Many protesters wore masks to demonstrate their opposition to face masks.

The group organized a group called Keep Britain Free, which on its website claims to support “freedom of expression, choice and thought”.

But despite suffering from the outbreak in Europe, the proportion of people wearing masks outdoors in the UK is Less than in other European countries. One study By the Royal Society and the British Academy found this Only 25% of the British wore face masks or covers In public places in late April, compared to 83.4% in Italy and 63.8% in Spain.

Last week, Johnson said people would be fined up to 100 pounds ($ 125) if they did not wear masks in stores and supermarkets as of July 24.

The Prime Minister was recently seen wearing a mask for the first time, after his government spent the first weeks of the epidemic ruling out its effectiveness.

Many countries have already required to wear a mask. A fine was applied to refuse to cover his face in public places in France on Monday, and similar rules were applied In place for weeks in Germany, Spain And in other places. Wearing masks was already mandatory on public transport in the UK.
People listen to the speakers at the Sunday demonstration.

The UK has significantly reduced its closure in recent weeks, with bars, restaurants and hair salons reopening in July.

Johnson announced on Friday that, starting August 1, employers can choose whether or not their employees work from home.

Johnson said indoor live performances could also resume if successful pilot programs were implemented, and schools, colleges, and nurseries would be open to all students as of September.

But while the UK has reduced the number of new daily infections dramatically, attempts to reopen society have been hindered Local outbreaks.
Most notably a city Lester returned to closure For two weeks starting July 2, with unnecessary companies closed, people advised to reduce social contact, and schools closed for most children, after a rise in cases there.

