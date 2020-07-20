London face mask protests: Hundreds of people, some wearing masks, protested wearing the mask

The group organized a group called Keep Britain Free, which on its website claims to support “freedom of expression, choice and thought”.
Last week, Johnson said people would be fined up to 100 pounds ($ 125) if they did not wear masks in stores and supermarkets as of July 24.
The Prime Minister was recently seen wearing a mask for the first time, after his government spent the first weeks of the epidemic ruling out its effectiveness.
The UK has significantly reduced its closure in recent weeks, with bars, restaurants and hair salons reopening in July.
Johnson announced on Friday that, starting August 1, employers can choose whether or not their employees work from home.
Johnson said indoor live performances could also resume if successful pilot programs were implemented, and schools, colleges, and nurseries would be open to all students as of September.
