Love the people of India and China. Want to do everything possible to keep the peace: Donald Trump

Amid escalating tensions between India and China, the administration of US President Donald Trump came to support the two countries. He said he wanted to do everything possible to maintain peace for the people of India and China, according to his spokesperson

“(Trump) said that I love the people of India and I love the people of China and I want to do everything possible to keep peace for people,” White House press secretary Kylie McNanny told reporters at a news conference on Thursday, July 16.

She was responding to a question about Trump’s message to India, which recently faced a confrontation with China in eastern Ladakh along the actual Line of Control.

Earlier in the day, White House economic advisor Larry Kudlow described India as a great ally, saying President Trump is a great friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with U.S. President Donald TrumpReuters

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that India was a great partner of the United States.

“India has been a great partner and they are an important partner for us. I have a great relationship with my foreign minister. We talked a lot about a wide range of issues. We talked about the conflict that took place between them along the border with China. We Pompeo told reporters in response to a question” We talked about The danger that arises from the Chinese telecom infrastructure there. “

While traveling to Europe, Robert O’Brien, the US national security adviser, told reporters that China was very aggressive with India.

O’Brien said India is a great democratic and friendly country to the United States. He said that Prime Minister “Modi and President Trump have a super relationship.”

Moody and Trump have not discussed India’s $ 5 billion deal with Russia.

“Indeed, the last foreign trip I had with the president before the COVID-19 crisis was, it was to India, and we had a huge reception for the Indian people there. We have a lot in common with them, we said O’Brien:” We speak English, we are democracies. We have a very strong and growing relationship with India. “

Al Mason, welcoming the White House statement, co-chair of the American Indian Finance Committee for Trump’s victory, said that unlike his predecessor, President Trump has publicly come out in support of India.

“Most Indian Americans have observed that every former president – whether Democrat or Republican, such as Clinton, Bush Senior, Bush Son, or Obama – was overtly afraid by India openly for fear of harming China.”

“Only President Trump has the courage to say that I love India, America respects India The United States stands with India – and this, too, to more than a billion Indians in India in Namaste Trump’s march held in India which is near China bordering India, Mason said in a statement “He is steadfast in his love for India and Indian Americans.”