Luis Sesa of the Yankees team exceeded expectations after coronavirus infection

The positive COVID-19 test prevented Luis Sisa from joining the Yankees until Saturday. But while his teammates were getting ready for the next 60 games, the Savior made sure that he wouldn’t be left behind.

After experiencing very mild symptoms of coronavirus after contracting days before the start of Spring Training 2.0, Cessa constructed a weight room in his garage and kept it adapted by running while the local Arizona streets were quieter. In order to keep his right arm fresh, the 28-year-old threw himself, with the help of a net he bought.

“The coaches told me not to do anything for the first two days, just find out how you feel,” Sisa said in a phone call on Monday. “I found the hours when no one was outside. I just tried to stay in shape. I bought a net and went to the garden. I had a bucket of balls and played with the net. So, this is my quarantine exercise.”

Sisa, whose friend’s fever prompted them to take COVID-19 tests, said the only symptoms he experienced were a loss of taste and smell.

“I didn’t feel anything,” Sisa said. “[But] He scared me when the test came back positively. He definitely scared me. I called my mom. I just tried to stay in touch with the doctors. But thank God I have never had any symptoms. “

Sisa, who was also a positive friend and has since recovered, said the couple had limited exposure to others while they were waiting to travel to New York and one of them was suspected of contracting the virus while shopping for food in a state with one of the world’s largest outbreaks.

“I live with my girlfriend and we tried to find the location of the virus,” said Sisa. “Really, we don’t know. Maybe in the supermarket when we went to buy something? Because we had no contact with anyone.”

Now, returning to The Bronx, Cessa felt strong enough to deliver a Bulb 31 stadium session before Monday’s match against Phillies.

“In fact, I was only supposed to throw 20, but [pitching coach] not shiny [Blake] She said, “Hey, how do you feel?” Sisa said. I said, “I feel wonderful.” [He said], ‘Looks great. So, do you think you can throw another 10? “

It is currently unclear whether Sesa will be ready to put her on the 30-player roster in Thursday’s opening game against the citizens. He enters his fifth year with the Yankees, and SESSA comes out of the season in which he has made 81 career tours, while publishing the best ERA 4.11.