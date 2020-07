Lyn Manuel Miranda responds to criticism of “slave Hamilton”

While it boasts a variety including Creator and star Lyn Manuel Miranda Of Puerto Rican origin “Hamilton” He was criticized By those who believe that they do not accurately portray the horrors of slavery and obscurity about the role played by the founding fathers of America.

It is a debate that kicked off after the movie “Hamilton” premiered on Broadway in 2015 and expanded with the film’s release at a time of intense focus on the Black Lives Matters movement.

The creator and star of the program, Lyn Manuel Miranda, responded to the criticism on Twitter Monday after a series of notes written by author Tracy Clayton.

Clayton, who hosts Netflix’s podcast “Strong Black Legends”, tweeted, “I’m late with Hamilton’s criticism stuff and I’m clearly biased but … I really love this conversation happening.”