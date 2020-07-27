Madhurima Roy: It was fun to live and shoot in Mafia jungle

Madhurima RoyInstagram

Actress Madrima Roy took a picture in a jungle for her new online show, and she can’t get past the thrill of the experience.

In its new program “Mafia”, the unit filmed part of the drama in the wilds of Jharkhand.

“We used to live in a forest, in the open air, among wild animals,” Madrima said. “It was an exciting experience for me. Certainly something I will remember and cherish.”

And I remembered enthusiastically: “One day we knew there was a leopard in Jos! We were afraid and tempted by the idea of ​​the idea. It kept us tricked.”

Madhurima, who has worked on a web series like “Little Things 3”, “Inside Edge 2” and “Code M”, said she tends to combine a little of each role with parts of her character to create whatever character she plays.

About her preparation for Tania’s character in the “Mafia”, she said: “The director and producer talked to me about who she is, where she came from, what her strengths and weaknesses are and what makes her vulnerable. We started shooting, and I discovered a lot of Tania inside me.”

For Madhurima, there was another reason to be excited about the show: “This was the first bilingual web series, in Hindi and Bengali. Bengali as the first. Even working with my colleagues from the Bengali film industry was a very enhanced experience. I worked with a group of very talented actors and learned a lot in Each step, “she added,” the text is switched between two timelines, so it was necessary to know the story to the starting point. “

“One of the really exciting memories was the day we actually played mafia participation at night. And as we started playing the game, we realized how exciting and psychological testing the game becomes progressive. Tends to know better and worse thinking patterns for each other It helped us understand each other and gave us context Explain to the story. “