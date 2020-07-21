Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon has passed away at the age of 85

Madhya Pradesh state governor Lalji Tandon, 85, died on Tuesday 21 July after a long illness. Ashutosh Tandon, son and UP minister, shared the sad demise.
Lalji Tandon took his last visit at 5:30 am on Tuesday. Ashutosh Tandon said that Lalji Tandon’s last rights will be implemented at 4:30 pm at Gullala Ghat in Lucknow.
Lalji Tandon died of long-term illness
Lalji Tandon was admitted to Medanta Hospital on June 13 after he complained of a urine problem and a fever. After that, he developed complications in the liver and kidneys and even underwent surgery. He was later placed on a ventilator.
‘Lalji played a key role in promoting BJP:’ PM Modi consolation
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his condolences, “Shri Lalji Tandon will be remembered for his tireless efforts to serve the community. He has played a major role in promoting the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He has made the mark as an effective manager, always giving importance to the public in luxury. .
“Shri Lalji Tandon was well versed in constitutional matters. He enjoyed a close and close relationship with the beloved Atal Ji. In this hour of sorrow, I extend my sincere condolences to my family and Shree Tandon. Shanti’s mother.”
