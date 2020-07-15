Maharashtra conference comments Sanjay Jha on “anti-party” activities

In a surprising development, the president of the Maharashtra Plushaheb Congress halted revolutions on Tuesday 14 July, former party spokesperson Sanjay Jha on charges of “anti-party activities and breach of discipline” immediately.
The notice, issued by the Maharashtra Congress, and signed by Sahib Thawrat, head of the state’s party unit, came shortly after Jha appeared on a news channel program.
“Shri Sanjay Jha of the Congress Party has been suspended with immediate effect on anti-party activities and breach of discipline,” Maharashtra Congress said on Twitter.
A former Congressional spokesperson is well known
Jha, who was a conference spokesman and was known openly, was dismissed as a party spokesperson in June over a newspaper article criticizing the party.
However, a short statement announced that he was immediately suspended due to “anti-party activities and breach of discipline”, which were not identified.
In recent weeks, Jha has been in the spotlight for his articles, tweets, comments, etc., many of which have been interpreted as anti-congress to interrogate the party leadership.
Jha’s bio on Twitter now reads: “Congressi by DNA. Isolated as an official spokesperson for writing:” India needs a conference that has been revitalized and revitalized, ready to win the second struggle for freedom. “
(With agency input)
