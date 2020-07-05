Mainland China reported eight new cases of coronavirus, two in Beijing

Bang Xinghuo, a senior disease control official in Beijing, told a news conference on Sunday that 47% of the 334 confirmed cases since June 11 in Beijing were employed in the Xinfadi market.Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China reported eight new cases of coronavirus on July 4, up from three the previous day, while officials in Beijing in Beijing said nearly all cases of the outbreak in the capital recently were mild .

Among the new cases, six and two were imported in Beijing, which is striving to stem the outbreak of the disease being traced to the city’s massive wholesale market early last month.

Of all the cases in the city since then, she said, 98% were “light and natural.”

Xu Heijian, a spokesman for the capital, told a news conference that the new situation of the coronavirus in Beijing was “stable” and “controllable”, but the risks of transmission were still present.

Also on Sunday, China reported seven new patients asymptomatic, up from four the previous day.

As of Saturday, the Chinese mainland had 83,553 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the health authority said. The death toll in China from COVID-19 4634 has remained unchanged since mid-May.