Malaika Arora distributes skin care tips on social media

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora has provided some skin care tips to follow and share on social media with her fans and followers.

She took Malaika to her Instagram, and shared a video. In the clip, the actress was seen talking about the benefits of aloe vera and shared that she uses it on herself because her skin is so sensitive.

Besides the video, Malaika wrote, “The skin problem is something that resonates almost everyone in the world regardless of their age or gender. Some have dry skin, some are oily, some are prone to acne-prone skin and others are very sensitive skin as I do. I should be Very careful for what I put in my skin because any wrong product can do more harm than good. “

Angels said they swore on fresh aloe vera gel. She said, “The natural ingredient I swear to my skin is fresh aloe vera gel directly from my own garden. Fresh aloe vera is compatible with most skin types so anyone can try it. Just cut one piece, cut it into slices open, and collect sticky goodness from the inside and apply it evenly On your face is like a cooling mask. Rinse with cold water after sometime and voila! Your skin will feel fresh and smooth throughout the day. “

Amrita Arora, Angela’s sister, took the comments section and wrote, “I need this.”

She recently moved to social media where she said she takes the topic of vegetarians seriously in a new post on social media. Malaika moved to Instagram, where she shared a photo of herself in a short frilly green dress. The actress described her look using funny hashtags like cabbage cabbage and patta gobi (cabbage).