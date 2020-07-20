Malaysia found 1,800 tons of illegal toxic waste dumped at the port

On Sunday, Bernama reported that containers were dumped at Tanjung Pelepas, Johor State. Inside it was 1,864 tons From EAFD dust – a dangerous by-product of steel production, containing toxic elements such as lead and chrome.

Officials said they were taken to Romania from Romania and falsely declared that they were zinc concentrated.

“The EAFD discovery, about transit in Malaysia and destined for Indonesia, is the largest discovery of its kind in Malaysian history,” Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Mann, Minister of Environment and Water, said in the Bernama report.

Malaysia returns the waste to Romania and requests INTERPOL to investigate.