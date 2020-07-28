Mamata Banerjee extends partial closure in Bengal until August 31

The next closure will take place every two weeks on August 8 and 9 (Saturday and Sunday). The full closure every two weeks in West Bengal will be on 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

Prime Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday extended the bi-weekly partial closure to August 31 across the state in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus that reaches 67,000 marks in West Bengal. She said there will be no closure in the state on August 1, on the occasion of Pakrid.

“We have decided to extend the partial closure in the state until August 31. Earlier, it was valid until July 31. Corona is now at its peak in Bengal. If the situation improves we will take the next call accordingly,” she said. Adding that there will be no insurance in the containment areas until August 1 and will be closed completely on Sunday.

Banerjee said that there will be no closure on August 3 due to Raksha Bandhan.

The next closure will take place every two weeks on August 8 and 9 (Saturday and Sunday). The full closure every two weeks in West Bengal will be on 2, 5, 8, 9, 16, 17, 22, 23, 29 and 30.

Banerjee said that all government and private offices, commercial establishments and public and private transportation will remain closed during the closing period. The next shutdown is scheduled for July 29 (Wednesday).

Only basic services will be functional. Gasoline pumps are allowed to open. Courts will be allowed to work, work in agricultural fields and tea gardens, movement of goods within the country and between countries, and deliver cooked food to the home during the extended partial closing period.

“We have tentative plans to open schools on alternative days of September 5, but that will only be possible if the situation improves,” Banerjee said.