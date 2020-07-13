Manchester City will face Real Madrid next month in the second leg of the Champions League round of 16

Manchester City managed to cancel its two-year ban on European club competition.

The Sports Arbitration Court (Cass) announced that the club was acquitted of “disguising equity funds as sponsorship contributions”.

The European Football Association issued the ban in February after the ruling city committed “serious breaches” of financial fair play regulations between 2012 and 2016.

City’s fine was reduced from 30 million euros (26.9 million pounds) to 10 million euros.

In issuing the ruling on Monday, Cass said City had “failed to cooperate with the UEFA authorities,” but he overturned the UEFA FC’s decision to ban it.

City said the decision was “to validate the club’s position and the body of evidence it was able to present.”

“The club would like to thank the team members for their diligence and the legal procedures they are running,” City added.

Cass rule means that City, who is guaranteed to finish second in the Premier League this season, will play in the UEFA Champions League 2020-20.

In this year’s competition, Pep Guardiola faces Real Madrid in their last 16 first leg match at Etihad Stadium on August 7. They advance 2-1 from the first game and will face Juventus or Lyon if they advance.

Cass statement continued: “The award confirmed that most of the alleged violations reported by the classroom in the Central Criminal Court of Venezuela were not proven or time-bound.

“Since the charges related to any dishonorable concealment of capital financing were clearly more important violations than obstructing the CFCB investigations, it was inappropriate to impose a ban on participation in UEFA club competitions because Manchester City failed to cooperate with the CFCB investigations alone.”

Regarding the reduction of the fine, Cass said that while it considered “the importance of clubs cooperating in the investigations conducted by the Anti-Corruption Commission” and “Manchester City ignored this principle and obstructed it in the investigations”, the Cass Committee considered “it is appropriate to reduce the initial fine of UEFA by two thirds.”

“The final prize, with the reasons, will be posted on Cass in a few days.”

UEFA said it referred to the decision and added: “Over the past few years, the Financial Fair Play has played an important role in protecting clubs and helping them to become financially sustainable, and UEFA and the Association of European Clubs remain committed to their principles.”

What are you accused of, City?

The European Union launched an investigation after the German newspaper Der Spiegel published leaked documents in November 2018 claiming that City had inflated the value of the sponsorship deal, misleading the governing body of European football.

City’s alleged reports – who always deny wrongdoing – have deliberately misled UEFA so they can meet FFP rules that require clubs to level.

On February 14, the CFCB Independent Arbitration Chamber said that City had violated the rules by “overstating its sponsorship revenue in its accounts and in the break-even information provided to Uefa between 2012 and 2016”.

She added that Citi “failed to cooperate in the investigation.”

Siti, which Sheikh Mansour has owned since 2008, was fined £ 49m in 2014 for a previous violation of the regulations.

What is the condition of Siti?

City failed in an initial attempt to stop the UEFA investigation cup in November last year.

After announcing the two-year ban, Citi said the process that led to it was “flawed” and “harmful” and immediately announced his intention to appeal.

They claimed that they were victims of an illegal breach by people who had an explicit intention to harm their reputation and that emails were used as a basis for reports that were taken out of context.

Citi also believed that CFCB was not independent and ended up distrusting it, partly due to the amount of classified information the club felt leaked to the media.

What then?

UEFA can appeal the decision before the Swiss federal courts.

It is unlikely that such a call will be heard before the start of the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League.

The Premier League could also have considered taking action if the ban were backed up because their FFP rules were the same – but not quite – like Uefa.