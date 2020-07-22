Manchester United 1-1 West Ham United: The Red Devils need a point to reach the Champions League

Mason Greenwood scored his 17th goal of the season for Manchester United

Manchester United need a point from their last game to score a place in the UEFA Champions League after being late in a draw against West Ham, who confirmed their stay in the Premier League.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team advanced third, ahead of Leicester, who faces him at King Power Stadium on Sunday.

But the victory of Brendan Rodgers will deprive the Red Devils of the lead in the competition for elite clubs in Europe next season – unless fourth-placed Chelsea lose both games remaining.

Meanwhile, the point for David Moise’s team includes the Premier League football next season, as it now lies four points from the relegation zone.

Michael Antonio Hammers set the lead in the first half of the first half with his eighth goal in six games after Paul Pogba missed a penalty when he raised his hands to block the free kick of Declan Rice.

Eighteen-year-old Mason Greenwood achieved his seventeenth goal in the excellent first season as a great player.

Both sides had chances to win it, with the low pressure that produced David de Gea with one finger to repel Jarrod Bowen’s perverse effort, and Odeon Igallo instead switched effort far away at the other end.

United already knew that his efforts to secure the top four berths would drop until the last day in Leicester. However, the point means that after being fifth since February, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team has returned to first four places for the first time since September 14.

Greenwood United Star

Although Solskjaer said during his pre-season United round in Australia, he ranked Greenwood the club’s best player, but as of December he had not given Yorkshire his first start to the Premier League this season.

After 22 games, it’s hard to imagine an important match lineup being picked up without it.

His last medical effort was his tenth in the league this season. Michael Owen’s stunning efforts in 1997-98, when he scored 18, was the only time a teenager had done better since the Premier League formation in 1992.

Close scrolling with Martial who created the shooting chance confirmed that Greenwood is more than just a scorer. I felt he was taking responsibility while other more experienced colleagues did not.

Owen went to the World Cup after his excellent season. Greenwood has more time, and although he will still be a teenager when the European Championship starts next summer, on this guide it won’t be surprising to see him on the Gareth Southgate team.

The goal was vital for Manchester, who failed to win back-to-back matches at home for the first time in nearly six months, but had an advantage just in time as Solskjaer looked to return the club to something like their former selves.

After playing a 19-match unbeaten match, United scored last week, being beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup semi-finals before the tie with Hammers.

The Norwegian knows the importance of qualifying for the Champions League.

After 22 years of never ending under third place under Sir Alex Ferguson, United have only managed two of the top four games in the years following his retirement. Champions League qualification will increase United’s chances of signing English winger Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund as a start.

In the year that their money was badly affected like all of their competitors by the coronavirus pandemic, this means that they avoid giving Adidas a £ 22.5 million discount on their shirt deal for 10 years.

Moise is on a mission

In the middle of the time, Moise walked towards the dressing room with a look of determination on his face. He must have felt very comfortable.

Moise was fired from the position of United President in April 2014, after less than a season with a six-year contract as successor to Sir Alex Ferguson.

In the run-up to the match, Moise said that the only difference between him and Solskjaer was that the Norwegian was given time.

Statistics indicate that Moise has a point. Solskjaer’s results in his first 51 games as United coach are very similar to Scott, who has won two more games, but also lost an additional match.

The obvious difference is that Moise was not a legendary character in Old Trafford and never scored a goal-time injury goal to win the Champions League final. This means that no one will ever know if he can get around a dismal first season.

However, thanks to Antonio, who has scored more goals in the past 22 days than he has succeeded in either of the two previous seasons, we know Moyes pulled West Ham twice out of a dangerous position in the landing battle.

Unlike two years ago, when they abandoned Scott in favor of Manuel Pellegrini, West Ham seemed certain to stick to Moise, who had already told the club that he wanted them to start making fewer promises and offering more.

Man of the match – Mason Greenwood (Man Utd)

What then?

United ends the season with a crisis game in Leicester while West Ham hosts Aston Villa. All final matches begin at 16:00 GMT on Sunday.

Statistics – Growth continues Greenwood

Manchester United have won 10 out of 19 games in the domestic league this season (D7 L2); Only in 2016-17 (eight) and 2013-14 (nine) achieved fewer home wins in the Premier League campaign.

West Ham collected eight points in their last five Premier League matches against United (W2 D2 L1), more than they managed in their previous 18 League encounters (Seven Points – W1 D4 L13) between May 2008 and August 2017.

Solskjaer has not lost in 13 Premier League games (W8 D5), and he is now the best Norwegian in competition with the Red Devils and his best league in his management career with one club.

West Ham dropped 26 points from winning Premier League positions this season, more than any other team in the competition in 2019-20.

Greenwood of Manchester United became the first player to score 10 goals in the Premier League in a season as a teenager since Romelu Lukaku in 2012-13 (14), and the first English player to do so since Wayne Rooney in 2004-05 (11).

No teenager ever scored more goals in one season in all competitions for United than Greenwood (17 levels with George Best in 1965-66, and Brian Kidd in 1967-68 and Rooney in 2004-05).

Antonio West Ham has scored eight goals in the Premier League since the start of the first half, the largest number of players along with Raheem Sterling. He now has 10 Premier League goals this season – his best credit for one campaign in the competition.