Manchester United 2-1 LASK: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side confirmed a win

Jesse Lingard has scored in consecutive matches for Manchester United for the first time since December 2018

Manchester United returned from the back to defeat the Austrian team Lask at Old Trafford, to advance to the European League quarter-finals, 7-1 on aggregate.

Anthony Martial came off the bench to score the winner four minutes before the end of time, collecting the through ball for Juan Mata before finishing his 23rd goal of the season from 10 yards.

Earlier, Mata also provided an assist to Jesse Lingard to score for the second match in a row.

Having broken the Premier League duck of the season in the last minute of the final – at Leicester – this meant that Lingard was scoring in consecutive matches for the first time since he did so in December 2018.

It was in the two matches against Liverpool and Cardiff that prevented the last game of Jose Mourinho’s training period at Old Trafford and the first Gunnar Solskjaer.

Austria had a bad luck, who were the better team in the first half, despite trailing 5-0 from their home game in March.

When captain Philip Weisinger fired an excellent shot into the top corner after 55 minutes, it looked as though they were heading for a famous victory.

But Lingard responded two minutes later and Solskjaer could give 18-year-old Teddin Minghi his debut as the clock approaches the final whistle.

Having already secured a place in the Champions League next season, United will now play with Denmark’s Copenhagen club in Cologne in the “Eighth Final” quarter-finals on August 10.

More to track.