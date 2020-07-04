Bournemouth has lost its last five Premier League matches

Mason Greenwood scored twice in the Premier League for the first time as Manchester United delayed to beat Bournemouth 5-2 and heightened concerns of cherry landing.

Greenwood, 18, tied with the hosts after the Junior Stanislas shock in the 15th minute of the opening game before scoring a fourth goal with a brilliant effort after half the time when he faced Diego Rico at the edge of the area and cut a shot with his right foot through a goal in the far corner.

Marcus Rashford United put 2-1 in front of the penalty spot, then Anthony Martial lifted the advantage with an impressive ball effort into the top corner before the break.

In an action-packed game, Joshua King pulled one of the goals for Bournemouth with a penalty kick four minutes into the break, but Eddie Howe’s men collapsed in the eighth consecutive defeat after Arnut Dangoma who would have been equaled due to offside.

Bruno Fernandez scored the fifth goal for United’s free kick from the edge of the area.

UF three outperform Liverpool

It was the first time that United had scored five goals in a Premier League match since the first game by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, a 5–1 victory over Cardiff in December 2018.

The unbeaten run period also extended to 16 games, extending to the home defeat by Burnley on January 22.

The Martial and Rashford – who scored for the first time since the appeal – have 20 goals for the season, in addition to Greenwood’s contribution to 15, now score four more goals than defending champions Liverpool, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane. And Roberto Firmino in 2019-20.

United have not scored six goals since 2011 but are close to achieving them on Saturday. Rushford ruled out the second goal from offside and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdell made smart saves in lost time to take a free kick from Paul Pogba and Fernandez’s shot was on the corner.

It is the first time that hosts have won three consecutive Premier League games this season and they seem to be shining in just the right time as they chase the top four.

Manchester United defensive issues remain

Former captain Roy Keane responded to the goal that United admitted to Tottenham last month by saying that defender Harry Maguire and goalkeeper David de Gea should not be allowed to go home on the team bus, so the Irish were dismayed by their appalling efforts.

It is fair to assume Keane was not impressed with the opening of Bournemouth as well.

Maguire lost his possession inside his own box, before Stanislas attacked him near the goal, then a Bournemouth man managed to press the ball after De Gea in his last position.

United’s husband then gathered himself to spoil what would have been a routine statement that would have tied the cherry cherry first half if it had not been marked Dominic Solanki’s offside.

Solskjaer swept his defense in his show notes, but based on this evidence, there is work to be done before being classed in the same arc as Liverpool and Manchester City remotely.

More to track.