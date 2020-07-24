Mangalore food: 2 kilo crab curry sold out in hours, thanks to Twitter

ankitv on Twitter

The epidemic has made everyone fearful of ordering food from abroad. However, no one can deny that they miss those days cheating and those opportunities to call them a day to cook. Bring back some of that magic, in Bengaluru, Ankit Vengurlekar has brought HSR Layout residents to a new initiative.

Its chef, Saroj Didi, is now cooking local dishes at reasonable rates, and is open for delivery. Surprisingly, 2 kg of lotions were sold out within hours on Friday.

The Saroj Didi kitchen opens

On Friday, Ankit Vengurlekar posted an afternoon post about lobster curry for sale. A few hours later, 2 kg were sold for the first outing. Crab curry has been sold for Rs 300 for the portion and will be delivered by Dunzo. Twitter helped spread the conversation.

What proves this, is that people still miss some of this Friday, something that gives a good start to the weekend. Especially during these times of COVID-19 when ordering food and going out to eat becomes less than usual. Everyone wants food they can trust.

Interestingly, the 47-year-old, who bears the name Sarouj, has been cooking for some time and previously ran a food joint in Mangmanapalaya, in Bengaluru. When her husband died, she closed the job to care for her children. Moreover, she wanted to start her business from home-cooked food for some time, Vengurlekar participated in his tweet series.

It is never too late to turn an entrepreneur. Moreover, the second installment may sell tomorrow. In this new normal, not all of us have been reminded of everything yet to be lost, including hope.