Manhattan rents are falling for the first time in a decade

Know the status: the rent is too high.

Manhattan rents fell for the first time since 2010, according to New study.

The July 16 report from StreetEasy real estate listings, which analyzed real estate prices during the second quarter of 2020, attributed the first year-on-year drop in 10 years to a lack of apartment demand and an increase in vacancies in New York. Fleeing the city due to the coronary virus epidemic.

From April to June of 2019, Manhattan average rental was $ 3,395 per month, according to StreetEasy. During the same period in 2020, it was $ 3,300 – a decrease of 2.8%.

Not only 34.7 percent of all Manhattan rents received a discount – a new high for this measure – but township owners also cut 6.7 percent of their rents. This is equivalent to $ 221 per month, or $ 2,652 annually.

Because job applications from home remain for many city professionals, there is no current need to live near offices, or even choose a pillow for easy mobility. As a result, landlords looking to fill empty apartments are turning to rental cuts to lure new tenants to what was once the epicenter of the virus.

StreetEasy research showed that many rents in major Manhattan areas lowered their prices during the second quarter. For example, a studio at 145 W. 12th St. In the aspiring Greenwich Village usually listed at the end of June for $ 2,700 a month, then lowered its price by 8 percent to $ 2,495 five days later. (Still on the market for $ 2,000 after two additional price cuts.) In nearby Soho, one-bedroom rentals at 104 Sullivan Street reached the market for $ 2,800 in early June before reducing the order to $ 2,650 by the end of the month.

Rentals in Brooklyn are declining as well. In this neighborhood, 25.6 percent of rental units received discounts in the second quarter – an 8.6 percent increase compared to the same period in 2019. In Queens, the downward trajectory is the same. There, 22.5 percent of rents saw cuts – an increase of 4.7 percent over last year, StreetEasy notes.

In addition to price cuts, tenants get other benefits, such as more flexible transition dates.

A 25-year-old Brooklyn tenant told The Post that she was able to negotiate the price of her new bedroom, Carroll Gardens. It was listed for $ 1,950 a month, and I went down to $ 1900 – and was able to sign a full month’s rental contract before moving in mid-June.

And she said, “Not many places in New York will allow you to do this in advance.”

While both prices and demand have plummeted, New Yorkers are still searching for apartment listings. StreetEasy has reported that the number of site visitors has already increased.

For example, Brooklyn got the biggest jump in interest in search year-on-year in the second quarter, with searches increasing 26 percent over 2019. In Queens, that number rose 24 percent; In Manhattan, 15 percent year on year.

Not only are tenants whose rental contracts expire on the horizon, according to StreetEasy, but also people who check to see how an ongoing epidemic can affect rental rates. Many assume that they may be able to get better deals by moving.