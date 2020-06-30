Many baseball players choose to exit from the 2020 MLB season, citing “personal health and safety”

The team confirmed Monday that Washington player Ryan Zimmerman and compatriot Joe Ross will not participate in the 2020 season, the team confirmed on Monday. Arizona Diamondback, right-handed jug Mike Leakey, decided not to play this season, according to a statement from his agent.

Monday night, Colorado Rockies player Ian Desmond emotionally posted Instagram message Noting that he will choose not to participate in the game this season. The 34-year-old man, who is bi-ethnic, has pointed to the country’s ongoing ethnic tensions and the pandemic why his family needs him at home.

Its publication says: “The COVID-19 pandemic has made this baseball season one of the dangers I am not comfortable with.”

“With a pregnant wife and four young children who have a lot of questions about what’s going on in the world, the home is where I need to be now. Home for my wife, Chelsea. Home for help. Home for guidance. Home to answer Questions for my three older children about Corona virus Civil rights and life. Home to be their father. “

The news comes in a week The American Baseball League has announced its season It will start next month, after the epidemic overturns the original schedule. “Ryan Zimmerman and Joe Ross decided not to participate in the 2020 season for the personal health and safety of themselves and their loved ones,” Mike Risso, Director General of Citizens, said in a statement. “We are 100 percent supportive of their decision not to play this year. We will miss their presence in the club and their contributions on the field.” Zimmerman, the All Star superstar, has made it clear twice that his reasons for the decision are family-related, and he feels that playing puts those in love at risk. “Everyone knows how much it means to me to be part of a team and I will miss this precious friendship this year,” he said in a separate statement. “Of course I would like to pursue successive titles. I cannot speak on behalf of anyone else, but given the nature of the season, this is the best decision for me and my family, and I really appreciate the understanding and support of the organization.” Lake also noted that the family is the main reason why he did not play. “During this global epidemic, Mike and his family have had many discussions about playing this season. They took countless factors into consideration, many of which are personal to him and his family,” Leake agent Danny Horowitz told CNN in a statement. “After careful consideration, he chose not to play in 2020. It wasn’t an easy decision for Mike.” Horowitz added that Leek is looking to join his team again in 2021. Their decisions not to participate in the game come at a time when cases of coronavirus infection are increasing in the United States. Other re-scheduled patrols face similar security concerns. Los Angeles Avery Lakers keeper Avery Bradley told Adrian Wugnarovsky of ESPN Last week, he chose not to participate in the remainder of the NBA season when he resumes playing in Florida. last week, Executives from Several MLB teams have announced positive test results for coronavirus within the relevant MLB organizations. News of these cases came after one day MLB announced the 2020 season It will start on July 23 or 24 with a schedule to play 60 games. Typically, MLB 30 teams play every 162 games from late March or early April to late September or early October, followed by a post-season job. But the baseball season of 2020 has never begun because of the epidemic. MLB players and staff will report to their teams starting on Wednesday. Clubs can begin full training on Friday with the opening day games either on 23 or 24 July.

CNN Ralph Ellis contributed to this report.