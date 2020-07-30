Many pro-democracy candidates in Hong Kong are excluded from the upcoming elections

Twelve pro-democracy candidates were formally dismissed on Thursday, including a prominent Hong Kong activist and former leader of the Parachute Movement 2014 Joshua Wong. Other affected people include a number of candidates from traditional pro-democracy parties, as well as many young activists who cut their political teeth in the pro-democracy protest movement last year.

The Hong Kong government said in a statement that it supported the officers’ return decisions “to nullify 12 candidates for the general elections this year.

She said the candidates were banned on the grounds that they would not abide by the Basic Law, the de facto Hong Kong constitution, which was recently expanded by a new security law imposed by Beijing on the city, which criminalizes secession, sabotage, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

The government added that “returning officers are still reviewing the validity of the other nominations in accordance with the laws.” “We do not exclude the possibility of revoking more nominations,” he added.

The elections are in doubt

Many of the letters posted online by unqualified candidates from returning officers to inform them of their decision referred to previous opposition to the security law as a reason for the move.

“The excuse they use is that I describe (the security law) as a very harsh law, which shows that I do not support this sweeping law,” said Wong.

Another unqualified candidate, Dennis Cook, He was reportedly banned Because he expressed his intention to use his position as a legislator “in a way that compels the government to respond to specific demands”, he is effectively a job as an opposition legislator in most democratic countries.

These exceptions come amid widespread reports that the government is preparing to postpone the elections, scheduled for September 6, until next year, due to the continuing rise in cases of coronavirus in the city.

It is not clear how the disqualification will affect that, or whether there will be another round of nominations next year if the elections are postponed.

The Hong Kong government said in the statement that it “respects and protects the legal rights of Hong Kong residents, including the right to vote and the right to stand for election.”

Students arrested

The move to ban candidates from the September elections comes a day after Hong Kong police arrested several student activists for allegedly committing the new secessionist crime under the security law.

The police said the detainees were three males and a woman between the ages of 16 and 21.

Although the police refused to name the group or those who were arrested, the political group Studentlocalism said on Facebook that its members were among the people arrested, and named one of them as former leader Tony Chung.

The student locality was one of several political groups in Hong Kong who announced that they would end their operations in the city because of the new security law, although they had not deleted their social media pages and said that activists abroad would continue their work.

At a press conference Wednesday evening, police spokesman Lee Kwai Wah said that the organization “published about the creation of a new party calling for the independence of Hong Kong on social media”.

“We have to enforce laws even if crimes are committed on the Internet. You don’t think you can escape responsibility in cyberspace and commit crimes,” he added.