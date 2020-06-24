Marcus Browne, former CEO of Wirecard, released a $ 5.6 million bail

Former Wirecard CEO Marcus Brown was released on bail after his arrest in connection with the $ 2.1 billion accounting scandal of the payments company, reports said.

Brown, 50, published a 5 million euro ($ 5.6 million) guarantee on Tuesday, a day after turning himself in to German prosecutors who accused him of falsifying income to make Wirecard more attractive to investors, according to multiple news reports.

Reuters reported that prosecutors in Munich filed an arrest warrant against Brown, who resigned from Wikkard last week, even as they continued to investigate him. Authorities say he used bogus income from transactions to inflate Wirecard’s sales and assets.

Brown was arrested on the same day that Wirkard admitted that 1.9 billion euros had disappeared from her accounts most likely to have never existed. This came after the payment processor announced on Thursday that his auditor had refused to sign his accounts for 2019 on lost cash amounts, which led to the start of a downward spiral.

German prosecutors are also investigating other former Wirecard board members – including former chief operating officer Jan Marsalek, who was fired by the company on Monday. The Financial Times reported. Marsalik is said to be in the Philippines and looking for records to clarify the situation, according to Germany Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

The massive accounting scandal caused Wirecard’s share price to fall more than 80 percent in just five trading days. The company’s shares traded below 15 euros on Wednesday morning, down from around 191 euros in 2018.