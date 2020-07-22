Marine Maurice’s applause for the dwarf who described her defection as “abominable”

My new mom, Marine Morris, is proud of her curves.

The 30-year-old singer “The Girl” – who welcomed her son Hayes Andrew with her husband Ryan Hurd in March – showed off her wavy hair and shiny appearance on Instagram Tuesday, waiting in pale blue Cut out dress from Cult Gaia ($ 558) and a hairdresser Marwa Bashir.

But while stars including Christine Cavallari and Dorit Kimsley have praised Morris for her great looks in the comments, it seems some people haven’t been able to get past her chest.

“Wavy hair is because the camera is only on your breast. A user wrote,“ Yes, it is definitely obnoxious. ”“ Come on if your comment reads wavy hair maybe it keeps the focus on hair, or maybe it makes the comment big boobs? Just say like a holy cow. Not everything in this world seems to make sense anymore, so these little kids obviously don’t have much to look for either. “

Soon a Grammy winner laughed. “Girl Bey.” Don’t let my chest knock you on your way out. “

While playing together, 33-year-old Hurd commented, “Wonderful hair.” His wife replied, “I knew you would notice.”

“My mom boobs for life. If you feel offended, sign out,” Morris then chirp, Before Adding“Sorry I have been wearing a bra and gym dress for 4 months and I decided to get dressed.”

This is not the first time that Morris has applauded critics on the Internet. In April, a phlebotomist told her “to stop at Botox” after she posted a self-make-up self-portrait, and she replied, “Man, I just passed by getting pregnant and we’re in quarantine. The Botox has long since faded.”

Then, in early July, Morris was shy about publishing a picture of Hayes on a buoyancy without a life jacket, which prompted Hurd to defend her as “a great mother.”

“Frankly, I receive a lot of criticism for my motherhood for anything I post about Hayes, so he stops publishing pictures of him. It sucks but this is where I am,” Morris later chirp.