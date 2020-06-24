Marta’s emotional speech at the World Cup echoed more than one year

With tears in her eyes, Marta, who can be said to be the greatest female soccer player ever, has not only begged her country, but the whole world after Brazil lost the last sixteen round to France in the Women’s World Cup 2019.

“There will be no Formiga forever, you will not be Marta forever, you will not be Christian,” she added, noting a number of Brazil’s most experienced players who will reach the end of their careers.

When the final whistle blew at the loss of 2-1 in extra time to host France, which led to its elimination from the World Cup, Brazil players fell into the pitch cry. Marta took note.

“I did not plan to speak,” the spokeswoman told CNN Sport through Marta translator. “I saw my teammates cry. There were a lot of great emotions. I felt the need to share a message showing them and showing young athletes the path to follow.”

Marta continued to look directly at the bottom of the camera Her words From Stade Océane. “We ask for support; you have to cry at the beginning until you smile at the end.”

“Every time I can, I try to make a difference,” Marta said in her interview with CNN Sport. “I want to show everyone, boys and girls, that it doesn’t matter sex, it’s possible. And I’m doing it. This is with love. I have to be a leader in the field and outside it.” My life is affected by that. I bear this responsibility from the heart and dedication. It is a great responsibility to bear. ”

Amanda Kestelman, journalist at Brazilian director Globo Esporte, has witnessed the challenges the team has faced not only in France, but across generations.

“I think everyone in Brazil has become truly emotional. We don’t use Marta’s huge talent to make the ladies game as big in Brazil as it should be. I used to call them the power of nature, because they made,” Kestelman told CNN Sport: “There aren’t a lot of resources.” “They went a little further, but they could not stay forever. We need to search for the future. “

Kastelman added: “Marta’s speech was the speech that everyone saw because he was broadcasting all over the world but the conversation with these women after the match, they had the same feeling. They were talking to us saying,” Please clubs, federation, no “Do not forget us. Do not remember us. Only at the Olympic Games, at the World Cup. ”

Financial inequality

Marta, who plays in Orlando Pride at the NWSL Championship in the United States, knows that the women’s game in Brazil needs help at a greater and more national level.

“Men’s soccer is still the religion in Brazil. You were born wearing a men’s team shirt. When you were born, your father chooses this team for you. But now people are starting to support women’s football. Of course, there are also financial teams.”

Financial difference is not a small matter. Brazil lacks a major national league for women, and instead relies on a championship-style competition, and most women’s clubs are supported by the bigger and more profitable aspects of men. Now with the spread Covid-19 is sweeping the country The future of the ladies game is highly suspect.

“This epidemic brings us some doubts, especially financially, especially for clubs that do not have a men’s team to support them, because we are not sure what the future holds,” Marta said.

Kestelman agrees that it has become a serious financial problem given that Brazilian clubs have not played a game, men or women, since early March due to the epidemic, and there is no end in sight.

“I think that every year, women’s soccer exposure in Brazil improves,” said Marta, despite fears.

The improvements take time and money. According to Kestelman, the discrepancy in funding from the Brazilian Football Association, or CBF, between men and women teams is huge.

A recent report by Globo Esporte I found that CBF gave a credit line of R $ 3.7 million (about $ 702,400) to support women’s clubs across two parts during the epidemic. In comparison, approximately 100 million Brazilian riyals were loaned to men’s clubs only.

“It is definitely a shortage of investment. This is not just a problem in Brazil; we are talking about a problem in South America as a whole,” Kestelman said.

Colombia, one of those countries, is seeking to host the 2023 Women’s World Cup and will know its fate when the winning bid is announced on Thursday.

Khalid’s heritage

If the last image we saw for Marta at the World Cup stage is one in which young women in her country beg to devote themselves to moving forward in the women’s match, then this will be a final last moment appropriate for a global symbol of sport.

When asked what her legacy would like to be, Marta replied: “I want them to think of me as a sports player who has inspired others, improve our sport from what it was in the past to what it is now. Not only in Brazil I mean this for the whole world, because we have the power to change that “.

“I don’t want them to see me like Marta, the football player, who scored most of the goals in the World Cup, which won the best player in the world several times; I want them to see me as the athlete who made improvements to our sport.”