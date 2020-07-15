Mary Trump: Donald Trump’s niece invites him to resign

Mary Trump talked about her uncle’s visit to the White House in 2017 a few months after the inauguration, and said he “really looked very tense of pressure.”

“I just remember thinking I was thinking” seemed tired, Stefanopoulos said in the clip of the interview broadcast on Tuesday. It seems that this is not what I am subscribed to. “

When Mary Trump was asked what she would say if she was going to visit him in the Oval Office today, she replied, “Resignation.”

Her message came after her book “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The Most Dangerous Men in the World.” In the book, the president was harshly criticized, accusing him of being a “sociopath” and accusing his “arrogance and willful ignorance” of his early days threatening the country.

Her comprehensive book is the second in many months to provide a withering image of the president – and, like former National Security Adviser John Bolton, her book sparked a failed legal campaign to stop its publication. On Monday, the New York State Supreme Court lifted a temporary restraining order allowing Mary Trump to promote her book. She writes that some of the book is based on her memory, and in parts she rebuilt some dialogue based on what she was told by some family members and others, in addition to legal documents, bank statements, tax returns and other documents. In her interview with Stefanopoulos, Mary Trump also stood by claiming in her book that her uncle had pushed someone to take SAT tests for him to help him enter the University of Pennsylvania, which the White House denied, although she admitted that she could not prove a person’s identity. She also accused Donald Trump’s father of creating a toxic family dynamics explaining the president’s behavior, telling Stephanopoulos she sees “similarities” between how the family works and how the country works. “I saw firsthand what focuses on the wrong things, and raising the level of error that people can do – collateral damage that can be caused by allowing someone to live their lives without being held accountable,” she said. “If I could do anything to change the narration and tell the truth, I need to do it. Because I don’t think the American people had the whole truth four years ago.” The president did not immediately comment on his niece’s interview with ABC, even though the White House press secretary, Kylie Makenani, last week described the book “All the Lies.” However, a member of the president’s immediate family seemed to refer to Mary Trump in a Tweet on Wednesday morning. “Every family has one …” Eric Trump, the president’s son, tweeted, referring to a familiar expression of black sheep.

Jeremy Herb, CNN, Brian Stillter, and Sarah Murray contributed to this report.