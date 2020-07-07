Mary Trump has sharply criticized the president in a new book acquired by CNN

“Donald, after leading my grandfather and with the complicity, silence, and failure to destroy his brothers, could not allow him to destroy my country,” Mary Trump wrote in the book from which I obtained a copy. CNN.
The White House declined to comment on the book.
Mary Trump wrote that some of the book was based on her own memory, and in parts rebuilt some dialogue based on what she was told by some family members and others, as well as legal documents, bank statements, tax returns and other documents.
Mary Trump, a licensed clinical psychologist, wrote that she voted for Hillary Clinton, and she did not attend Trump’s nightly election party in 2016 because she “will not be able to contain the euphoria when the Clinton victory is announced, and she does not want to be rude.”
Mary Trump wrote that she did not take her uncle’s presidential candidacy seriously at first. “I didn’t think Donald would take it seriously,” she wrote. “He simply wanted free advertising for his brand.”
“It is a clown, this will never happen,” Mary Trump wrote during a regular lunch at that time.
Marian Trump Barry is a former federal judge. CNN contacted her to comment.
After Mary Trump’s book was revealed last month, President Robert Robert’s younger brother took legal action to prevent its publication.
The restraining order remains in effect against Mary Trump, so she is not able to comment publicly.
“The sitting president’s behavior to silence a private citizen is the latest in a series of worrisome behaviors,” said her spokesman, Chris Bastardi, on Monday.
